Drones, encrypted apps fuel drug trade, Punjab worst-hit: Government in Rajya Sabha

Security agencies have noticed an exponential rise in the use of drone-assisted narcotics smuggling by drug trafficking syndicates, who are using encrypted digital platforms to shield operatives’ identities and obfuscate financial transactions, with Punjab emerging as the “the most affected border state”, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. The minister also said that a task force on Darknet and Cryptocurrency has been set up under the Multi Agency Centre (MAC) mechanism to facilitate intelligence sharing, monitor emerging trends and modus operandi, and strengthen coordinated action against technology-enabled drug trafficking. (HT File)

In a written response, minister of state of home affairs Nityanand Rai said drone-assisted drug trafficking has witnessed an “exponential rise”, making Punjab “the most affected border state” in the country.

Rai said trends of cross-border narcotics infiltration reveal that drug trafficking syndicates operating from across the border have increasingly been employing sophisticated methods such as drones, GPS-enabled consignments, encrypted communications and local receiver networks to infiltrate heroin, methamphetamine and arms and ammunitions into India.

“In 2025 alone, 305 drone-related drug trafficking incidents were reported nationwide, of which 298 occurred along the Punjab border, resulting in the seizure of about 460 kg of narcotic drugs, including 448 kg of heroin, 9 kg of methamphetamine and 3 kg of opium, which reflects the concentration of this emerging threat in the state,” Rai said.

He said government is extending comprehensive support for combating trans-border narcotics trafficking through various means like deployment of advanced anti-drone systems along most vulnerable stretches, installation of enhanced surveillance systems including CCTV cameras, PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom), NVD (Night Vision Devices), strengthening border fencing through installation of new design fence, border flood light etc.

In a separate response, Rai also flagged the use of sophisticated digital platforms by the drug peddlers to avoid detection by agencies. “Investigations have revealed increasing use of digital platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Zangi and social media platforms by organised drug trafficking syndicates operating in Punjab and adjoining States for coordinating procurement, transportation, concealment and distribution of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances,” he said.

Zangi is a messaging platform for privacy, avoiding surveillance and preventing account hacking, its web site claims. Digital platforms are being used for communication and coordination among traffickers, recruitment of carriers, sharing of live locations, exchange of photographs and videos of consignments, coordination of deliveries and payments, and maintaining links between suppliers and receivers, he said. “Instances of misuse of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to conceal identities and facilitate trafficking activities have also been noticed. Digital and technical analysis is undertaken to identify the wider network and inter-state and cross- border linkages, wherever indicated,” he said.

The imprisoned traffickers are also using mobile phones to remotely coordinate drug trafficking activities through associates outside prisons, he said.

“Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Punjab has reported that the use of cryptocurrency and virtual digital assets has also been noticed for transferring drug proceeds and concealing the financial trail. However, privacy-oriented cryptocurrencies and foreign-based exchanges may make identification of the actual sender and receiver difficult,” he said.

The minister said the relevant digital devices are seized in such matters, and subjected to forensic examination during investigation. “NCB adopts a technology-driven investigation strategy by integrating digital forensics, financial investigation and conventional intelligence to identify and dismantle drug trafficking networks. Detailed forensic examination is done for seized electronic devices,” the minister said. He said extensive use is made of specialised intelligence and investigation platforms and databases including National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), Multi Agency Centre (MAC), Financial Intelligence Network Exchange (FINEX) among others for link analysis, identification of criminal associates and inter-state and inter-agency coordination.

“Close coordination is maintained with cyber forensic laboratories, telecom service providers, financial institutions and other Central and State law enforcement agencies, and assistance of concerned technical agencies and service providers is sought, wherever required,” he said. The NCB has roped in cyber experts to enhance its capability to investigate darknet-enabled drug trafficking and cryptocurrency-based transactions in order to blunt the tech driven operations of the narco-peddlers, the response said.

“The NCB has conducted several capacity-building programmes in collaboration with the United States-Drug Enforcement Administration (US-DEA) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gandhinagar, for officers of NCB and other Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs) to strengthen capabilities in cyber-enabled narcotics investigations, digital forensics, darknet monitoring, cryptocurrency investigations and investigation of technology-enabled drug trafficking,” he said.

The minister also said that a task force on Darknet and Cryptocurrency has been set up under the Multi Agency Centre (MAC) mechanism to facilitate intelligence sharing, monitor emerging trends and modus operandi, and strengthen coordinated action against technology-enabled drug trafficking.