Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday as Opposition continues protests over paper leaks

Wangchuk ended his hunger strike shortly after midnight on Friday in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital. He started the fast nearly a month ago to support student protesters demanding Pradhan’s resignation.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju made repeated appeals, warning that failing to hold a debate was sending the wrong signal. “I have requested [Congress lawmaker] KC Venugopal once again...we are all of the opinion that there should be a discussion...The PM [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] has assured the nation. Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike and demanded a discussion,” he said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led Opposition lawmakers also held protests outside the House.

Opposition lawmakers continued protests in the Lok Sabha for the fifth consecutive day, demanding the removal of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks, forcing adjournment of proceedings until Monday with no legislative business transacted. They held placards and banners demanding Pradhan’s dismissal.

Rijiju said Opposition members could speak for as long as they wanted, and the discussion could continue for two days. He added the Opposition could decide the date and duration of the debate in both Houses.

Congress stuck to its demands for Pradhan’s resignation, action against those responsible for violence against student protesters, and Modi’s apology to the youth.

In Rajya Sabha, leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said Modi’s statement on the issue was provocative and that the administration evaded responsibility for the compromised tests. “The education minister should resign; only then will we be ready to have a discussion.”

Samajwadi Party lawmaker called for Pradhan’s removal, questioning the government’s handling of student suicides following the paper leak. She criticised Union home minister Amit Shah for the police action against protesters on July 20.

Congress lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned Modi’s absence from the House. “Such a big agitation is taking place; the youth of the nation is sitting outside, but the Prime Minister has not come to Parliament. And you are asking me why Parliament is not functioning?”