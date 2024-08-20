Kolkata rape-murder case accused visited red light area on the night | Report

The Kolkata Police have said that the accused in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital had visited two brothels in the city on the night of the crime. Sanjoy Roy is the prime accused in the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor.

Sanjay Roy, the accused and a civic volunteer at the hospital was in the Sonagachi red light area on the night of August 8, where he consumed alcohol and visited two brothels, NDTV reported.

His arrest was aided by CCTV footage that showed him entering and leaving the seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the junior doctor was sleeping.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, hearing the rape and murder of a doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata, observed that the nation cannot wait for another rape case for “things to change on the ground.”

CJI Chandrachud also noted that existing enactments do not address institutional safety standards for doctors and medical workers. He said due to patriarchal biases, women doctors are targeted more.

The Supreme Court also told the Bengal government to not unleash its powers on protesting doctors. It asked the doctors to resume work, saying their concerns are being received with utmost importance.

It said the task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months.

CBI grilled suspects including former principal of RG Kar Medical College

Earlier today, several suspects in the case underwent marathon grilling by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) even as the Supreme Court took the case under its purview and asked the federal agency to file a status report by August 22.

Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sanjay Roy, and Anup Dutta, a Kolkata Police assistant sub-inspector whose photos with Roy was found on social media were questioned by CBI officials at the agency’s Salt Lake CGO Complex office till late evening, agency officials said.

Sandip Ghosh, who resigned days after the murder, was also asked who had ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall after the incident. The CBI is trying to figure out if there was a conspiracy behind the crime.

The CBI will corroborate Sandip Ghosh's replies with the doctors and interns who were on duty on that day.