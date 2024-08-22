Kolkata rape-murder case: AIIMS doctors call off 11-day strike after Supreme Court's appeal

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi, on Thursday called off its strike in the case of rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The patient reception centre at AIIMS in New Delhi deserted on Saturday, August 17, due to the ongoing protest by doctors over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The RDA decision to resume work came after the Supreme Court, having taken suo motu cognisance of the RG Kar incident, appealed to the country's medical fraternity to return to duty.

The strike at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital, was called off on the eleventh day.

Kolkata rape and murder case | Supreme Court denounces 'inhuman' 36-hour shifts for doctors, urges task force to act

“In the interest of the nation and spirit of public service, RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off 11-day strike. The decision is in response to the appeal and direction of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognisance of the RG Kar incident and addressing the broader issue of safety of security of healthcare workers across the country,” the association said in a statement.

“We strongly urge the authorities to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Supreme Court. Furthermore, we appreciate the directive that no punitive action be taken against the protesting doctors. Our primary responsibility – ‘patient care’ – remains our utmost priority, and we are dedicated to upholding it,” the statement added.

The RDA, however, stated it will continue its ‘struggle’ through a ‘symbolic protest’ after duty hours, doing so until ‘justice is served.’

On directions of the Calcutta high court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case. The accused, Sanjoy Roy, is a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police.