 Kolkata rape-murder case: AIIMS doctors call off 11-day strike after Supreme Court's appeal | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata rape-murder case: AIIMS doctors call off 11-day strike after Supreme Court's appeal

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 22, 2024 04:42 PM IST

The Resident Doctors' Association of AIIMS, New Delhi, thanked the Supreme Court for taking suo motu cognisance of the Kolkata case.

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi, on Thursday called off its strike in the case of rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The patient reception centre at AIIMS in New Delhi deserted on Saturday, August 17, due to the ongoing protest by doctors over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
The patient reception centre at AIIMS in New Delhi deserted on Saturday, August 17, due to the ongoing protest by doctors over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Follow live updates here

The RDA decision to resume work came after the Supreme Court, having taken suo motu cognisance of the RG Kar incident, appealed to the country's medical fraternity to return to duty.

The strike at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital, was called off on the eleventh day.

Kolkata rape and murder case | Supreme Court denounces 'inhuman' 36-hour shifts for doctors, urges task force to act

“In the interest of the nation and spirit of public service, RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off 11-day strike. The decision is in response to the appeal and direction of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognisance of the RG Kar incident and addressing the broader issue of safety of security of healthcare workers across the country,” the association said in a statement.

“We strongly urge the authorities to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Supreme Court. Furthermore, we appreciate the directive that no punitive action be taken against the protesting doctors. Our primary responsibility – ‘patient care’ – remains our utmost priority, and we are dedicated to upholding it,” the statement added.

Also Read | Kolkata rape-murder case: What did Supreme Court say to protesting doctors?

The RDA, however, stated it will continue its ‘struggle’ through a ‘symbolic protest’ after duty hours, doing so until ‘justice is served.’

On directions of the Calcutta high court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case. The accused, Sanjoy Roy, is a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Kolkata rape-murder case: AIIMS doctors call off 11-day strike after Supreme Court's appeal
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On