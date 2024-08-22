Kolkata rape-murder case: What did Supreme Court say to protesting doctors?

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the protesting doctors to resume their duties, while hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The bench also assured the protesting doctors that the court would ensure no adverse action is taken against them. Doctors and students of Lady Hardinge Medical College at a protest in Jantar Mantar. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was responding to concerns that the protesting resident doctors from AIIMS Nagpur are being marked absent and are not being allowed to sit for their exams. The doctors' counsel urged the bench to take a lenient view of the matter.

“Let them all return to work. We will pass some general orders, please rest assured that once doctors resume duties we will prevail upon the authorities to not take adverse actions. How will the public administrative structure run if they don't resume work,” asked the CJI.

The CJI also assured other doctors' associations that their concerns would be heard by the National Task Force (NTF), constituted by the court to recommend safety measures for healthcare professionals. The Federation of Association of Medical Associations of India (FAIMA) and Delhi Medical Association had filed petitions seeking the inclusion of resident doctors representatives in the NTF.

The bench also took note of the long working hours of doctors in public hospitals. Due to such working conditions, the council said, the doctors are not in a physical or mental state to resist even when somebody teases them. “We have gone to public hospitals, I have slept on the floor of a public hospital when somebody is not, we know that doctors work over 36 hours,” the CJI observed.

On security concerns, the counsel said those doctors inside the hospitals are still feeling terrorised by the members of the administration and goons, etc. The CJI observed that the NTF should have a portal to receive anonymous complaints regarding security concerns from those doctors. While noting that the state government is free to take action against those indulged in vandalism, the court observed that those protesting peacefully against the brutal crime shall not be disturbed.

The bench also instructed the Union Health Secretary to convene a meeting with the Chief Secretaries and police chiefs of states and Union Territories within a week to establish measures for ensuring the safety of medical professionals in public hospitals.