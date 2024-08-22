What Supreme Court said on Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case, about police probe | 5 points

Supreme Court hearing on Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The Supreme Court on Thursday, August 22, termed “extremely disturbing” the Kolkata Police’s delay in registering the unnatural death of a trainee woman doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra during hearing on a suo motu case related to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 22, 2024.(PTI)

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing the matter.

The Supreme Court also asked protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken after they rejoin. Questioning the sequence and timing of legal formalities conducted by police, a bench comprising said it was very surprising that the postmortem of the deceased was conducted on August 9 between 6.10pm to 7.10pm before the registration of case as unnatural death.

“How was it that the post-mortem was conducted at 6.10pm on August 9 and yet the unnatural death information is sent to Tala police station at 11.30pm on August 9. This is extremely disturbing,” the bench said. Justice JB Pardiwala said, “The entire procedure followed by your state police is something I have not encountered in 30 years.” “Once they (protesting doctors) get back to duty, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How will public health infrastructure run if the doctors do not work?… If there is difficulty after that, come to us… But let them first report to work,” it said. The Supreme Court directed the Kolkata Police officer, who registered the first entry about the rape-murder that has shocked the country, to appear in the next hearing and disclose the time of the entry. The top court said its heart goes out to all patients visiting public hospitals. It assured doctors' associations that the National Task Force will hear all stakeholders. "We are deeply concerned about the inhuman working hours of resident doctors across the country. Some doctors work 36-hour shifts. The committee appointed should look into streamlining the on-duty hours of all doctors. 36 or 48 hour shifts are just inhuman!," CJI Chandrachud said.

The brutal assault and murder of the junior doctor has sparked nationwide protests. Her body was found with severe injury marks inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital's chest department. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day on August 10.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

