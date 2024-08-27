Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CBI to seek AIIMS help on DNA, forensic evidence to ascertain only Sanjay Roy was involved

The CBI will consult experts from the All India Institute of Medical Science on the DNA and forensic reports to rule out the possibility that more than one person was involved in the rape and murder of a doctor inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Students staging a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital (ANI file photo)

The agency wants to make a watertight case, which is why it wants to seek the opinion of AIIMS Delhi.

These reports and the AIIMS review will help the CBI to ascertain if Sanjay Roy was the only accused who committed the crime, reported PTI.

So far the agency is working on leads that Roy was the only accused in the crime but involvement of others will only be ruled out after receiving the opinion of AIIMS experts, the officials said.

The woman was raped and killed inside the seminar hall of the hospital. She had been sleeping in the room amid her 36-hour-long shift in the hospital when Roy allegedly attacked her.

Her body with severe injuries was found on the morning of August 9.

The police arrested the civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy on August 10 after he was seen entering the seminar hall at 4.03 AM on August 9 in CCTV footage.

Roy was put through extensive interrogation and the police had also noticed "recent injuries" on his left cheek, abrasion in his left hand between his left and ring finger, and abrasion over the back of his left thigh, showing signs of struggle.

The CBI has also put him through a lie-detector test.

Sanjay Ghosh had initially admitted to the crime. However, recently, he told a local court that he was innocent.

The former principal of the medical college, Sandip Ghosh, four doctors who were on duty with the victim, and a civic volunteer also underwent polygraph tests.

The victim's family had alleged more than one person was involved in the crime. However, no leads have come forth about the possibility of gang rape.

With inputs from PTI