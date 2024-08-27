Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Why was Sanjay Roy's bike registered in police commissioner's name?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Sanjay Roy, a Kolkata police civic volunteer who is accused of raping and murdering a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, had been using a motorcycle registered in the name of the police commissioner. Police produce R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case accused, Sanjoy Roy, at Sealdah Court in Kolkata.(ANI file photo)

The CBI, which is probing the case, has been looking into his connections in the Kolkata police.

Meanwhile, as the information emerged in media reports and social media, the Kolkata police issued a statement.

They admitted that the bike was registered in the name of the police commissioner. However, they said it was standard practice to register all government vehicles in the name of the police commissioner.

"The bike used by Sanjoy Roy -- principal accused in the RG Kar Hospital alleged sexual assault and murder case -- which was seized by Kolkata Police before being handed over to the CBI, was registered in the name of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. Some individuals on social media are attempting to create confusion around this. To clarify, all government vehicles belonging to Kolkata Police are officially registered under the Commissioner of Police before being assigned to various units," the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The woman was found dead in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. She had gone there to sleep during her 36-hour-long shift. Her autopsy revealed rape and 25 internal and external injuries.

Sanjay Roy was seen in the CCTV footage in the corridor at the time of the crime.

According to some reports, before allegedly committing the crime, Sanjay Roy molested another woman in the city's street. He had also visited two red-light areas in the city with his friend but didn't have sex.

The psychoanalytical profile of Sanjay Roy, drawn by the CBI sleuths, suggests he is a pervert and severely addicted to pornography.