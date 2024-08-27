 Kolkata doctor rape-murder: What 'pervert' Sanjay Roy did hours before the crime | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: What 'pervert' Sanjay Roy did hours before the crime

ByHT News Desk
Aug 27, 2024 12:29 PM IST

The channel reported that Sanjay Roy came to the RG Kar hospital on August 8 evening to inquire about his friend's brother.

Hours before allegedly raping and murdering a trainee doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, accused Sanjay Roy spent his time drinking with his friend. Roy reportedly admitted to the crime in CBI's lie-detector test.

Sanjay Roy, the accused in Kolkata rape-murder case.
Sanjay Roy, the accused in Kolkata rape-murder case.

Upon being questioned about his movement on the night of the crime, Sanjay Roy told the agency that he visited two red light areas but didn't have sex, reported India Today, adding that he molested a woman in the street. He later talked with his girlfriend on the video call and asked her to send nude photos. HT can't independently verify claims made in the report.

The psychoanalytical profile of the accused, drawn by the CBI earlier this month, revealed that Sanjay Roy was a pervert and was addicted to pornography. An official told PTI that Roy had what he called an animal instinct.

The channel reported that Sanjay Roy came to the RG Kar hospital on August 8 evening to inquire about his friend's brother. At 11.15, they went to drink. They first went to the Sonagachi red light area. They later went to the Chetla red light area in South Kolkata, where they molested a girl, it reported.

While Sanjoy Roy's friend had sex in Chetla, Roy waited outside, talking to his girlfriend.

He later returned to the hospital and went to the trauma centre on the fourth floor of the hospital. At 4.03 am, he was seen in CCTV footage moving about the corridor of the seminar hall.

After allegedly committing the crime, Sanjay Roy went to the house of his friend and Kolkata police personnel, Anupam Dutta, the channel added.

On August 9, the woman had gone to rest in the seminar hall of the hospital when she was raped and murdered.

Her autopsy revealed 25 internal and external injuries to the body.

According to an HT report, Sanjay Roy made a U-turn after admitting to the crime and told a court he was innocent.

He also told the CBI that he was innocent and that the victim was already dead when he visited the seminar hall.

The authorities say he had been trying to mislead.

The police have subjected a host of people, including several of RG Kar's doctors, to the polygraph test.

News / India News / Kolkata doctor rape-murder: What 'pervert' Sanjay Roy did hours before the crime
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
