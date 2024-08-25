Kolkata doctor rape-murder: What main accused Sanjay Roy told jail guards

Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder, will likely be subjected to a polygraph test on Sunday. Ahead of the lie-detector test, the accused made a U-turn on his alleged confession of the grisly murder, claiming he was being framed and was innocent. Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.

Sanjay Roy told the security guards of the jail that he knows nothing about the rape and murder, a report said, citing jail officials familiar with the matter.

Read the report: Kolkata doctor case: Polygraph test of main accused today, says CBI

Per the Kolkata Police, Sanjay Roy had confessed to the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor inside the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Saturday, Sanjay Roy's polygraph test was postponed because of some technical reasons. It is likely to be held on Sunday, said the HT report.

Six people, including ex-principal Dr Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors, were subjected to the lie-detector test on Saturday.

Sanjay Roy is lodged in Cell Number 21 of the jail under tight security. He is alone in the cell. CCTV cameras were installed outside his cell to keep a strict vigil.

On Friday, he made similar claims before the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) court in Sealdah. He told the judge that he consented to the test to prove his innocence. He added that he didn't know anything about the case.

What authorities said on Sanjay Roy's claim?

The CBI and the police, however, found glaring inconsistencies in his statements. An officer told HT he had been trying to mislead investigators. The officer said he couldn't provide any explanation for the injuries to his face and his presence in the building at the time of the crime.

“He has been trying to mislead investigators. He couldn’t provide any satisfactory answer for the fresh injuries on his face and other body parts and CCTV footage showing his presence in the corridor, leading to the crime scene at 4.03 am, minutes before the crime, among others,” the officer said.

‘Sanjay Roy a pervert’

The psychoanalytic profiling of Sanjay Roy found him to be a pervert and a severe addict of pornography. A CBI officer quoted a doctor as saying that he had what he called an animal-like instinct.

A CBI officer told PTI last week that Sanjay Roy showed no repentance for the crime that triggered national outrage. He narrated the entire crime to the investigation agency without displaying any remorse.

"The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared he had no remorse," the officer told the agency.

Meanwhile, the news agency reported that the CBI interrogated over 15 people, including 10 police officers and civic volunteers, on Sunday as part of their ongoing investigation.

What happened on August 9 in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital?

The woman was found raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital on the morning of August 9. Hours before the discovery of her body, she had gone to the hall to rest amid her 36-hour long shift. Her autopsy revealed 16 external and 9 internal injuries, including in her private parts.

The analysis of CCTV footage revealed Sanjay Roy had entered the building at around 4.03 am on August 9. On August 8, he went to the chest department and was seen in cameras ogling at the victim doctor and others.