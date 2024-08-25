Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Why did CBI question Sandip Ghosh's ex-deputy Sanjay Vashishth?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the rape and murder of a doctor inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, raided 15 premises on Sunday, including those linked to ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and the former medical superintendent and vice principal, Sanjay Vashishth. CBI officials outside the residence of former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI)

The CBI raided these locations in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the state-run hospital.

The anti-corruption unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also searched the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for the management and care of patients.

A seven-strong CBI team reached Sandip Ghosh's residence for questioning at 6 am. However, they could gain entry into the house around 90 minutes later because the doors were not opened.

The officers have been questioning Ghosh at his Beliaghata residence since 8 am, while others were grilling Vashisth. Another professor of the forensic medicine department of the medical establishment was also being questioned.

Other officers of the central agency went to the residence of a supplier in Howrah, he added.

According to an officer in the CBI, Vashishth is being questioned about what he knew about the financial irregularities in the hospital.

"Vashisth is being questioned on how much he knew about the financial irregularities that happened in the hospital when he was the MSVP," he told PTI.

Another team of CBI officers also conducted searches at the ex-principal's office in the hospital and went to the canteen in the academic building.

The CBI also asked principal Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay to reach the hospital in the morning. He accompanied the team during its probe.

An ex-colleague of Sandip Ghosh has claimed that he was involved in the business of dead bodies.

The Calcutta high court ordered the agency to probe the financial irregularities case.

The hospital made headlines after the doctor was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital during her 36-hour-long shift. She had gone there to rest.

A man named Sanjay Roy was arrested for allegedly committing the crime.

The agency on Saturday subjected Ghosh and four other doctors to polygraph tests. They are trying to find out if they were part of a larger conspiracy to murder the woman.

With inputs from PTI