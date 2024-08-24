Polygraph test of prime accused in RG Kar case likely to be held on Sunday

The polygraph test of Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is likely to be held on Sunday, CBI officials said. Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (File Photo)

Even though the Kolkata Police earlier stated that Roy had confessed to his crime during grilling, the accused has claimed that he was being framed.

“The polygraph test of Roy had to be postponed due to some technical reasons. It is likely to be held on Sunday inside the Presidency correctional home, where he is presently lodged. The polygraph test on six other persons was being done on Saturday,” a CBI official said.

Roy was lodged in Cell Number 21 of the correctional home under tight security. He is alone in the cell. CCTV cameras are installed outside the cell.

Jail officials familiar with the matter said Roy had claimed before the security guards of the jail that he doesn’t know anything about the crime.

Earlier on Friday, when Roy was produced in the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) court in Sealdah, he had made similar claims. The hearing was held in the ACJM’s chamber.

“He had said that he was being framed and doesn’t know anything about the case. When the court asked him why he was giving his consent for the polygraph test, he said that it might help to prove his innocence,” said one of the lawyers present in the room.

Both the Kolkata Police and the CBI, however, found several inconsistencies in his statements. Investigators said that there were multiple points which Roy couldn’t explain or substantiate.

“He has been trying to mislead investigators. He couldn’t provide any satisfactory answer for the fresh injuries on his face and other body parts and CCTV footage showing his presence in the corridor, leading to the crime scene at 4.03 am, minutes before the crime, among others,” said an officer.

A senior police officer said that investigators had collected at least 40 exhibits from the crime scene, CCTV footage of the hospital were secured, the accused’s mobile phone was seized, and its data was extracted by cloning it, his samples such as urethral swab, semen, hair, nail clippings and nail scraping during medico legal examination.