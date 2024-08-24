Who is Kabita Sarkar, Sanjoy Roy's lawyer? Here's what she said about Kolkata doctor's rape-murder accused

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Kabita Sarkar, the lawyer of Sanjay Roy, arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has claimed that her client is not involved in the crime for which he is being investigated. On Saturday, the CBI began the lie detection tests on Sanjay Roy in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case in Kolkata.

Kabita Sarkar also claimed that Sanjoy Roy's polygraph test or lie detection test, will bring out the truth.

“My client Sanjoy Roy also wants officials to conduct a polygraph test on him as it will bring the truth out. He is innocent and is eager for the polygraph test to clear his name,” India Today quoted Kabita Sarkar as saying.

On Saturday, the lie detection tests on Sanjay Roy began, officials said. The polygraph test on Sanjay Roy was being conducted in the prison where he is lodged, while the remaining six, including former principal Sandip Ghosh and four doctors who were on duty during the night of the incident and a civic volunteer, are undergoing the test at the agency's office in Kolkata.

Sandip Ghosh arrived at the CBI's office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Saturday morning for the ninth day consecutive day, and was then taken for the test, officials told PTI.

"I was present when Sanjoy's consent was taken for the polygraph test," Kabit Sarkar told the news channel.

“He gave his consent willingly, and I personally took the time to explain to him what the test entails. He agreed because, according to him, he's under immense mental pressure due to the accusations, but he believes that the test will ultimately reveal the truth,” she added.

Who is Kabita Sarkar?