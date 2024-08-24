Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Sanjoy Roy caught on CCTV with bluetooth device at hospital. Why it's a key evidence

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Investigators in the case involving the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital have released CCTV camera footage showing the accused, Sanjoy Roy, entering the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital shortly after midnight on August 9. The CCTV camera footage at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital reveals a bluetooth earphone around the Sanjoy Roy's neck.

The footage reveals a bluetooth earphone around the suspect's neck. The CCTV camera footage and a bluetooth device found near the trainee doctor's body resulted in the arrest of Sanjoy Roy, who was seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found.

Sanjoy Roy (33) joined the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer in 2019. The Kolkata Police have alleged that he was married at least four times and was a known “womaniser”.

The accused, who is a trained boxer, got close to a few senior police officers over the years, following which he was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted at the police outpost at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In the CCTV camera footage, Sanjoy Roy is seen entering the hospital at 1.03am, NDTV reported citing unnamed sources. During interrogation, the police had shown him the CCTV camera evidence, after which Sanjoy Roy reportedly admitted to the crime.

Sanjoy Roy was leering at the victim

The CCTV camera footage of the chest ward of the hospital shows the 33-year-old civic volunteer leering at the victim and four other junior doctors.

"The CCTV footage captures Roy glaring towards them,” unnamed sources told News18.

The victim went to the seminar hall at 1am on August 9, to rest. A junior doctor spoke to her at 2.30am at the seminar hall. After their conversation, she went back to sleep.

She was found dead in the morning.

On Friday, a special court in Kolkata allowed a polygraph test to be conducted on Sanjoy Roy.

The court has already given its nod to conduct the lie-detection test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the medical college, and four other doctors who were on duty at the hospital in the intervening night of August 8-9.

A team of experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi will conduct the tests, news agency PTI reported .

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also awaiting Roy's DNA and psychoanalysis reports, which will give further direction to its investigation, it added.

The CBI told the Supreme Court on Thursday that there was an attempt to cover up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic by the local police as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe.

The rape and killing of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the hospital has sparked widespread protests.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department in the morning of August 9. Roy was arrested the following day.

On August 13, the Calcutta high court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.