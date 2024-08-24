Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE updates: Main accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE updates: The Sealdah Court on Friday remanded 14 days of judicial custody of the main accused in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The main accused, Sanjay Roy, will remain in judicial custody until September 6 under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)....Read More

Earlier, a special court in Kolkata granted the CBI permission to hold a polygraph test of the former principal of the RG Kar College, Sandip Ghosh, and four other doctors - who allegedly had dinner with the victim hours before the gruesome crime took place.

The body of the 31-year-old trainee woman doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9. According to the police, the incident took place between 3am and 5am. The autopsy report of the victim indicated that the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled and smothered to death. According to the probe, after severely hurting and sexually assaulting the doctor, the arrested accused, identified as Sanjoy Roy, killed her by throttling and smothering her.

Protests across country

The gruesome incident sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community across the country. Several resident doctors across India have been protesting against the incident, halting the elective services, including OPDs, non-emergency surgeries, and diagnostics. However, the strike was called off after a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud requested doctors to do so.

Meanwhile, the 2013 Kamduni rape victim's friends and members of Sutia Gonodhorshon Pratibad Mancha carried out a late-night protest in Kolkata on Friday against the gruesome crime.