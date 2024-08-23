Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live: CBI to conduct polygraph test on ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 4 others
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct a polygraph test on former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the hospital on August 9. They were on duty when the incident took place....Read More
A special court in Kolkata granted the CBI permission to hold a polygraph test on Thursday. The lie detection test can only be conducted after obtaining the court's permission and the suspect's consent. The agency has also sought the polygraph test on the main accused, Sanjay Roy.
The trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
The crime took place on the third-floor seminar hall of the chest department late at night, and police later said multiple lacerations and wounds were found on her body. The crime has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.
Resident doctor associations in most government hospitals across India have been protesting against the brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor for the last 11 days. As result all elective services, including OPDs, non-emergency surgeries, diagnostics, among other services, were halted.
The strike was called off on Thursday after a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud requested doctors to do so. “How does a public health infrastructure run if the doctors don’t report to work? Justice and medicine cannot go on a strike,” the Supreme Court had said.
The court ordered CBI to submit another status report on its investigation into the rape and murder, while directing the Kolkata Police to submit its report on the vandalism incident by September 5. The bench also ordered proactive steps to address the larger issue of doctors’ safety in public hospitals, a concern that has resonated across the medical community in the wake of the Kolkata incident.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live: What happened on August 9?
The body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had been discovered by a first-year PGT doctor of the chest department at 9.30 am on August 9. The first general diary (GDE 542) was recorded by the Tala police station at 10.10 am and the police collected 40 exhibits from the crime scene before the FIR was lodged at 11.45 pm. Read more.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live: What accused's psychoanalytic profile says
The psychoanalytic profiling of the Kolkata doctor rape-murder accused, Sanjay Roy, has revealed that he is a “pervert and severely addicted to pornography”, a CBI officer has said.
The man has an "animal-like instinct" and he showed no remorse for the grisly murder inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during interrogation, the officer added. Read more.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live: Court granted permission for polygraph test
A special court in Kolkata granted the CBI permission to hold a polygraph test on Thursday.
The lie detection test can only be conducted after obtaining the court's permission and the suspect's consent.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live: CBI to do polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, 4 others
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct a polygraph test on former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the hospital on August 9.
They were on duty when the incident took place.