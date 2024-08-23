Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live: CBI to conduct polygraph test on ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 4 others

Resident doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital at the protest site in Kolkata on August 22.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct a polygraph test on former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the hospital on August 9. They were on duty when the incident took place....Read More

A special court in Kolkata granted the CBI permission to hold a polygraph test on Thursday. The lie detection test can only be conducted after obtaining the court's permission and the suspect's consent. The agency has also sought the polygraph test on the main accused, Sanjay Roy.

The trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The crime took place on the third-floor seminar hall of the chest department late at night, and police later said multiple lacerations and wounds were found on her body. The crime has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.

Resident doctor associations in most government hospitals across India have been protesting against the brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor for the last 11 days. As result all elective services, including OPDs, non-emergency surgeries, diagnostics, among other services, were halted.

The strike was called off on Thursday after a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud requested doctors to do so. “How does a public health infrastructure run if the doctors don’t report to work? Justice and medicine cannot go on a strike,” the Supreme Court had said.

The court ordered CBI to submit another status report on its investigation into the rape and murder, while directing the Kolkata Police to submit its report on the vandalism incident by September 5. The bench also ordered proactive steps to address the larger issue of doctors’ safety in public hospitals, a concern that has resonated across the medical community in the wake of the Kolkata incident.