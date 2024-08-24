Kolkata rape-murder: Polygraph tests on Sanjoy Roy, 6 others underway; Sandip Ghosh at CBI office | 5 points

The polygraph tests or lie detection tests on the main accused, Sanjoy Roy, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh and five others in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run health facility began on Saturday, August 24. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stands guard at the entrance of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 23. (REUTERS)

Meanwhile on Saturday, Sandip Ghosh arrived at the CBI Special Crime Branch at Central Government Offices complex (CGO) complex, Salt Lake in Kolkata.

The Kolkata Police said that as per the order of the Calcutta high court, all documents about the alleged financial irregularities in RG Kar have been handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation by SIT.

Last week, the Calcutta high court transferred the investigation of financial irregularities involving Sandip Ghosh, previously handled by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), to the CBI.

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case: Top updates

The polygraph test on Sanjay Roy will be conducted in the prison, where he is lodged, while the remaining six, including former principal Sandip Ghosh and four doctors who were on duty during the night of the incident and a civil volunteer, will undergo test at the agency's office, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. The Calcutta high court has granted permission to the CBI to conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, and five others related to the incident. A team of polygraph specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi have flown to Kolkata to conduct these tests, the officials said. The CBI told the Supreme Court on Thursday that there was an attempt to cover up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic by the local police as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe. Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of the hospital, had filed a plea accusing Sandip Ghosh of financial misconduct and unethical practices. The Supreme Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

