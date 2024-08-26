Kolkata doctor rape-murder: What Sanjay Roy told CBI during polygraph test

Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, reportedly claimed in the lie-detector test that the victim was already dead when he reached the seminar hall of the facility. Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (File Photo)

Sanjay Roy was subjected to the polygraph test days after he claimed innocence in the rape and murder case.

The lie detector test flagged several false and unconvincing answers, reported ToI, citing sources.

The report said Sanjay Roy appeared unnerved and anxious during the lie-detector test.

As the CBI confronted him with several pieces of evidence, he cited multiple alibis.

He claimed the victim was already dead when he spotted her, the report said.

Sanjay Roy claimed he ran away from the premises in fear.

After the crime, according to the Kolkata police, Sanjay Roy had confessed to committing the rape and murder. However, recently, he made a U-turn, claiming he was being framed and was innocent.

What Sanjay Roy told jail guards

Sanjay Roy told the guards of the jail that he knew nothing about the rape and murder.

On Friday last week, he made similar claims before the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) court in Sealdah, saying he consented to the test to prove his innocence.

The CBI and the police, however, found glaring inconsistencies in his claims of innocence. An officer told HT he had been trying to mislead investigators. The officer said he couldn't provide any explanation for the injuries to his face and his presence in the building at the time of the crime.

The woman was found dead inside the seminar hall of the hospital. An autopsy revealed sexual assault and 25 injuries to her body, including private parts.

The woman had gone to the room to rest amid her graveyard shift.

The police saw Sanjay Roy entering the premises in the CCTV cameras at 4.03 am on August 9. They also found his Bluetooth headset at the crime scene.

The psychoanalytic profiling of Sanjay Roy revealed he was a “pervert and severely addicted to pornography”. He was also found to possess animal-like instincts.