Sanjay Roy harassed another woman before doctor's rape-murder, asked girlfriend for nudes: Report

Sanjay Roy, the man accused of raping and murdering a 31-year-old doctor inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, reportedly confessed to the crime during his polygraph test on Sunday. Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (File Photo)

During the lie-detector test, Sanjay Roy told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that he had visited a red light area with his friend hours before the crime. He, however, didn't have sex, he claimed.

Sanjay Roy also confessed to molesting another in the street, reported India Today.

Per the channel, Sanjay Roy video-called his girlfriend and asked for her nude photos.

On the night of the crime, Sanjay Roy had drinks with his friend. They later left for the red light area. They later went to Chetla, another red light area in South Kolkata.

On the way to Chetla, they allegedly molested a girl.

They later returned to the hospital. Sanjay Roy then went to the corridor near the seminar hall at 4.03 am.

After allegedly raping and killing the woman, he went to the house of his friend Anupam Dutta, a police officer, reported India Today.

Meanwhile, a TOI report claimed Sanjay Roy gave misleading responses which were flagged by the polygraph machine.

The CBI drew a psychoanalytic profile of the accused which revealed that he was severely addicted to pornography. Several porn clips were found on his phone.

The woman had gone to the seminar hall to rest when she was raped and murdered. She had 25 external and internal injuries on her body and was smothered to death.

The CBI is also probing the role of the ex-principal of the medical college, Dr Sandip Ghosh. He was also subjected to the lie-detector test on Saturday.

Last week, the Supreme Court questioned the Kolkata Police why they took over 12 hours to register the FIR.

It also said that Sandip Ghosh tried to pass the rape and murder as a case of suicide.

The agency is also probing the financial irregularities allegations against Sandip Ghosh.