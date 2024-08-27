Ratnagiri: Nursing student raped while returning from college in autorickshaw

Amid raging agitation over the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, a 20-year-old nursing student was allegedly raped in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The survivor was found injured and is undergoing treatment. Students stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata based trainee doctor.(PTI file photo)

The incident has triggered protests by the city's nursing community, with civilians and hospital staffers blocking traffic in several parts of Ratnagiri, reported India Today. The authorities have assured action against the culprit and urged the protestors to maintain calm.

The nursing student was returning from college by an auto-rickshaw when the driver offered her water spiked with sedatives. She lost consciousness after which the man took her to a secluded spot and allegedly raped her, reported News18.

After regaining consciousness, she called her family.

The police are looking for the driver of the vehicle and the survivor has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

This comes amid national outrage over the rape and murder of the doctor inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The doctor had gone to rest in the seminar hall of the hospital. The main accused, Sanjay Roy, who would frequent the hospital, went to the room and allegedly raped and murdered the woman.

Sanjay Roy was recently subjected to the lie-detector test where he reportedly confessed to the crime.

Per reports, hours before entering the hospital at 4.03 am, the accused had liquor with his friend. He also allegedly molested another woman in the street.

Sanjay Roy and his friend had also visited two red-light areas in Kolkata.

He also spoke to his girlfriend and demanded nude photos.

The CBI's psychoanalysis revealed that the man had been addicted to pornography and was a pervert. An officer also described him as a man with animal instinct.