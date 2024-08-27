Kolkata rape-murder: After CBI, ED to probe ‘financial irregularities’ at RG Kar hospital

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a money laundering case to probe the alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the gruesome rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor allegedly took place. The case has been registered taking cognizance of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the matter. 'Justice for Abhaya' banner is seen at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital where doctors continue there protest over rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

The accused in the ED case are the same people named in the CBI complaint - former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, and three Kolkata-based private entities - Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia, and Khama Louha.

The probe agency has gathered banking and medical procurement documents related to this hospital and medical college from various sources and it may soon issue summons to the accused for questioning and recording of their statements, reported PTI, citing sources.

CBI's FIR against ‘financial irregularities’ at RG Kar Hospital

On Saturday, the CBI registered a case of alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Hospital after it took over the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the West Bengal government on the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

The probe agency pressed various sections under the Indian Penal Code, including 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused.

A day after registering the case, the CBI raided the premises of Ghosh, ex-medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with the probe. Following the raids, the CBI said that the investigators have uncovered “substantial evidence”.

The Kolkata rape and murder case

On August 9, the body of the 31-year-old trainee woman doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College. A day after the incident, the Kolkata police arrested the main accused, Sanjay Roy, after he was seen entering the building around the estimated time of the crime in a CCTV footage, and his Bluetooth headphones were found near the crime scene.

The probe revealed that after severely hurting and sexually assaulting the doctor, Roy killed the victim by throttling and smothering her.

Meanwhile, the CBI conducted polygraph tests of Roy, and six others - former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, four doctors, and one civic volunteer.

(With inputs from PTI)