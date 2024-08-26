Kolkata, The Central Bureau of Investigation has named Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in the FIR the agency has filed in connection with its probe into the alleged financial irregularities at the institution during his tenure. CBI names RG Kar Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in corruption FIR, slaps non-bailable sections

The agency has slapped Section 120B of IPC read with Section 420 IPC and Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 which covers unlawful acceptance of gratification by a public servant.

The cases read together account for cognisable offences and are non-bailable in nature, a senior Calcutta High Court lawyer said.

Besides Ghosh, the CBI has also registered cases against one M/s Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jorehat, Banipur, Howrah, M/s Eshan Cafe of 4/1, H/1, JK Ghosh Road, Belgachhia, Kolkata and one M/s Khama Louha.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a written complaint lodged by Debal Kumar Ghosh, special secretary to the state health department.

PTI retains a copy of the FIR.

The FIR was lodged on Saturday after the CBI took over the probe from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team following directions of the Calcutta High Court which the West Bengal government had initially formed following the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic on August 9.

The order was issued on a petition by former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Hospital, Akhtar Ali, who requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged financial misconduct at the institution.

Ali had moved the high court after fervent speculations in the public domain on whether the alleged rampant corruption at the institution was in any way connected to the medic's death with possibilities of the victim remaining privy to those and threatening exposure.

Ali had also alleged that his complaints before the state vigilance commission and anti-corruption bureau filed a year ago against Ghosh yielded little results and, instead, led to his own transfer from the institution.

In his plea before the high court, Ali accused Ghosh of illegal sale of unclaimed corpses, trafficking of biomedical waste and passing tenders against the commission paid by medicine and medical equipment suppliers.

Ali also alleged that students were pressured to pay amounts ranging between ₹5 and 8 lakh to pass exams.

Ghosh served as principal of RG Kar Hospital from February 2021 to September 2023. He was transferred from the medical establishment in October that year but inexplicably returned to that position within a month. He held his position at the hospital till the day the doctor was found murdered.

Ghosh, who was removed from his chair at RG Kar Hospital after the crime came to light and reinstated in the same position at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital within hours by the Mamata Banerjee government, has subsequently been asked to go on an indefinite leave in the wake of massive resistance from CNMC students and pending the corruption inquiry.

The CBI on Sunday conducted a day-long search operation at Ghosh's Beliaghata residence in Kolkata in connection with the corruption cases.

Ghosh has also been examined by the agency for 10 days at a stretch and it was conducting a polygraph test on him on Monday in connection with the rape and murder probe.

The CBI also summoned the hospital's former superintendent Sanjay Vashisth and its forensic demonstrator Debasish Som at the agency's Nizam Palace office for questioning in connection with the corruption allegations.

