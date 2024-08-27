Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Students' rally today, Nabanna (secretariat) turns into fortress

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: Students will be marching to Bengal state secretariat Nabanna today in protest of the RG KAR incident (PTI Photo)

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: Students' organisations have called for a 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally, marching till the West Bengal state secretariat today, August 27, to peacefully protest the RG Kar incident. The Trinamool Congress claimed that the event will be a chance for miscreants to incite violence, while the Kolkata Police has termed the rally 'illegal' and the government has issued prohibitory orders in the Nabanna area.

The students are demanding chief minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation due to the mishandling of the case related to the RG Kar incident, where a trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered while on duty.

The student have also announced that their march will not affect UGC-NET students as examinations would be held in two shifts. However, despite these assurances, several educational institutions have decided to either hold online classes on Tuesday or have declared a holiday.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation completed two rounds of polygraph tests on the former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh. Lie detection tests were also conducted on the prime accused Sanjoy Roy.

The Calcutta high court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation into RG Kar hospital and its financial irregularities' as well, which is to be presented on September 17.