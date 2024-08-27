Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Students' rally today, Nabanna (secretariat) turns into fortress
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: Students' organisations have called for a ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally, marching till the West Bengal state secretariat today, August 27, to peacefully protest the RG Kar incident. The Trinamool Congress claimed that the event will be a chance for miscreants to incite violence, while the Kolkata Police has termed the rally ‘illegal’ and the government has issued prohibitory orders in the Nabanna area....Read More
The students are demanding chief minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation due to the mishandling of the case related to the RG Kar incident, where a trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered while on duty.
The student have also announced that their march will not affect UGC-NET students as examinations would be held in two shifts. However, despite these assurances, several educational institutions have decided to either hold online classes on Tuesday or have declared a holiday.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation completed two rounds of polygraph tests on the former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh. Lie detection tests were also conducted on the prime accused Sanjoy Roy.
The Calcutta high court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation into RG Kar hospital and its financial irregularities' as well, which is to be presented on September 17.
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: Union minister and BJP's bengal leader, Sakunta Majumdar, visits the victim's family.
He also lit a candle in memory of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at R Kar hospital.
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: 2100 police personnel will be on the streets today as students march towards the Nabanna (Bengal secretariat).
Apart from Howrah, forces are being brought from other commissionerates including Kolkata.
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: The Kolkata police held a meeting at Sarat Sadan in Howrah on Monday to create a blueprint for the security system. Hotel registers are being checked and the police have water cannons and drones ready in case violence breaks out during the Nabanna Abhijan.
According to ABP Bengal sources, barricades have been set up at many places including Howrah Maidan, Foreshore Road, Mandirtala. Additional CCTV cameras are being installed.
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: Goods traffic has been halted on several roads by Kolkata police, as a result of the Nabanna rally such as Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Rani Rasmani Avenue, Red Road, Mayo Road, Khidirpur Road, AJC Bose Road and other roads in central Kolkata.
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: The Chhatra Samaj has claimed that the march to Nabanna (Bengal secretariat) on Tuesday will not affect UGC-NET candidates.
Chatra Samaj spokesperson Sayan Lahiri said, "Our non-violent democratic protest will not affect the candidates. Since the exams will be held in two sessions, the candidates will hopefully not face any difficulty if they appear in the first session."
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: The CBI has concludes its second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh after his answers were deemed inconsistent by officials.
Polygraph testing was also carried out on the accused Sanjoy Roy, in relation with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on August 9 at RG Kar hospital's seminar hall.