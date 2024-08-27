‘Nabanna Abhijan’: Suvendu alleges 4 student activists ‘missing’, Bengal Police replies

The West Bengal Police on Tuesday refuted Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari's claim that four student activists were “missing”, saying that they were arrested for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy of murder and attempted murder case. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari called out Kolkata police for arresting four students and said court would take action soon (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)(AFP)

Without taking any name, the police said the “missing” allegation was false and claimed that the four were reportedly planning to "orchestrate large-scale violence" during Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (march to state secretariat).

Earlier in the day, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that four student activists of the saffron party, who were scheduled to arrive at the Howrah station, were missing from midnight.

“A certain political leader has been trying to create a false narrative about four students who have apparently been missing since last night. The truth is, nobody is missing. The four were planning to orchestrate large-scale violence during the Nabanna Abhijan today and were involved in a conspiracy of murder and attempted murder. They have been arrested in the interest of public safety and security, and their families have been informed,” the Bengal Police posted on X.

Later speaking to the media, Howrah Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Tripathi said that the four were arrested under the BNSS clause 172 in 'Preventive Action of the Police' because they were involved in a conspiracy.

Suvendu Adhikari later responded to the Kolkata Police's post saying that their families would take court action against it.

The police department in their thread said that the students had been pre-emptively arrested for public safety ahead of protests at the Bengal secretariat Nabanna.

Adhikari also took a jibe at the police department, calling them ‘Mamata police’, a reference to allegations that the police had mishandled the case under Mamata Banerjee's guidance.