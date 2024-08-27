 ‘Nabanna Abhijan’: Suvendu alleges 4 student activists ‘missing’, Bengal Police replies | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Nabanna Abhijan’: Suvendu alleges 4 student activists ‘missing’, Bengal Police replies

ByHT News Desk
Aug 27, 2024 02:58 PM IST

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari warned the Kolkata Police that families of students arrested for protesting would take court action against it.

The West Bengal Police on Tuesday refuted Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari's claim that four student activists were “missing”, saying that they were arrested for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy of murder and attempted murder case.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari called out Kolkata police for arresting four students and said court would take action soon (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)(AFP)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari called out Kolkata police for arresting four students and said court would take action soon (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)(AFP)

Without taking any name, the police said the “missing” allegation was false and claimed that the four were reportedly planning to "orchestrate large-scale violence" during Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (march to state secretariat).

Earlier in the day, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that four student activists of the saffron party, who were scheduled to arrive at the Howrah station, were missing from midnight.

“A certain political leader has been trying to create a false narrative about four students who have apparently been missing since last night. The truth is, nobody is missing. The four were planning to orchestrate large-scale violence during the Nabanna Abhijan today and were involved in a conspiracy of murder and attempted murder. They have been arrested in the interest of public safety and security, and their families have been informed,” the Bengal Police posted on X.

Later speaking to the media, Howrah Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Tripathi said that the four were arrested under the BNSS clause 172 in 'Preventive Action of the Police' because they were involved in a conspiracy.

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Tension prevails over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ today demanding Mamata's resignation | 10 updates

Suvendu Adhikari later responded to the Kolkata Police's post saying that their families would take court action against it.

Also Read: Kolkata rape-murder case: No one entered cordoned off seminar room area, says police

The police department in their thread said that the students had been pre-emptively arrested for public safety ahead of protests at the Bengal secretariat Nabanna.

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder: What 'pervert' Sanjay Roy did hours before the crime

Adhikari also took a jibe at the police department, calling them ‘Mamata police’, a reference to allegations that the police had mishandled the case under Mamata Banerjee's guidance.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘Nabanna Abhijan’: Suvendu alleges 4 student activists ‘missing’, Bengal Police replies
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On