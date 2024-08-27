'Conduct polygraph test on Mamata Banerjee': BJP on Kolkata rape-murder

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of shielding those involved in the rape and murder of a doctor inside the state-run RG Kar hospital in Kolkata and demanded that the CBI conduct a polygraph test on her. Mamata Banerjee takes part in a protest rally to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor in her state's capital, Kolkata.(AFP file photo)

Reacting to the lathi-charge on protestors in the state capital, the party called Banerjee a dictator and demanded her resignation.

The BJP also demanded the lie-detector test for Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goel. The party also condemned the police's use of force on protestors.

“Whatever is happening in West Bengal is worrisome. It’s akin to tearing the Constitution to shreds. It’s clearly visible that if at all there is a doctor in the country, it’s Mamata Banerjee,” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference in New Delhi.

Bhatia claimed the police commissioner had called the rape and murder a suicide. He said he should resign and face an investigation.

“Truth must come out. The CBI is investigating the case. It should conduct a polygraph test on Mamata Banerjee and the police commissioner to ascertain the truth,” he added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged the police resorted to "brutal repression" on peaceful participants of the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally. He threatened to stall West Bengal if the "brutalities" by state administration were not stopped.

"Police are using water cannons on peaceful protestors at Santragachi, burst tear gas shells on the students at Howrah Bridge, lathi-charged them at College Street. Please stop these brutalities immediately," the senior BJP leader told reporters.

"An alarming situation has been created by this administration. Scores of protestors have been injured. If the commissioner of police Vineet Goyal and the DGP don't stop such brutalities, we will not sit idle. I am going to Howrah station en route to Belur Math as I don't want to break the law. We are not joining the Chhatra Samaj movement as they had asked us not to come to the forefront but we are with them," he added.

The woman was raped and killed inside the seminar hall of the medical college and hospital on August 9. She had gone to the room to sleep amid her 36-hour-long sleep.

According to reports, the ex-principal of the hospital initially said it was the case of a suicide. The official, named Sandip Ghosh, is also the subject of the CBI probe into the murder. The agency is also probing allegations of financial irregularities against him.

The CBI subjected the main accused, Sanjay Roy, Dr Ghosh and others to the lie-detector test.

The woman's autopsy revealed she was sexually assaulted before being strangled to death. 25 internal and external injuries were found on her body.

