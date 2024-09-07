Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: Anti-rape bill sent to President Murmu for consideration
West Bengal governor CV Anand Bose has sent the 'Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024' to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent after it was passed in assembly. The anti-rape bill was introduced in the aftermath of a gruesome case where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The case sparked outrage nationwide and has caused protests demanding justice.
The bill seeks capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.
Protesters as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party have been calling for chief minister Mamata Banerjee to resign, for allegedly mishandling the case. Her party the Trinamool Congress has faced allegations of trying to cover up the case, after the parents of the victim made a statement claiming that the Kolkata police offered them bribes.
Though the TMC debunked the allegation by releasing a video of the victim's father saying the contrary, the family claimed the conversation was forcibly recorded after the victim's rushed cremation.
West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu has stated that despite Kolkata Police having handed over all relevant documents to the CBI, there has been no progress in the case.
A CBI lawyer also caught flak from a court in Sealdah after delaying the proceedings for 50 minutes regarding the bail application of Sanjay Roy.
On September 8, ahead of one month of the crime being committed, thousands of women in Kolkata plan to hold the third ‘Reclaim the Night’ protests, to demand justice and seek safety for women.
The Supreme Court, which took suo moto cognisance of the case, is listed to have it's next hearing on September 9.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: A Kolkata court on Friday rejected the bail plea of prime accused Sanjoy Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case, and remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days till September 20.
Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested by the Kolkata Police for his alleged involvement in the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital on August 9.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: The Supreme Court is listed to hold its next hearing on the brutal RG Kar case on September 9.
The apex court which took suo moto cognisance of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, will review the investigation done by the CBI.
The bench comprises Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.
The hearing takes place in the wake of a recent application filed by the Centre alleging "unpardonable" non-cooperation by the West Bengal government in extending logistical support to the CISF, tasked with providing security at the hospital.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday targeted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, saying “we need action, not just words.”
Highlighting that safety was a fundamental human right, he urged the West Bengal CM to ensure women's safety in the state and take timely action. He also pointed out cases solved in short periods of time in Gujarat and taunted the West Bengal CM's track record in dealing with such issues as compared to his state.
The third 'Reclaim the Night' protest will take place on September 9, with thousands of women joining to demand justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital, Kolkata.

The first such protest had been interrupted by mob violence and vandalism, which is currently under CBI investigation.
The first such protest had been interrupted by mob violence and vandalism, which is currently under CBI investigation.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has referred the ‘Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024’ to President Droupadi Murmu for her consideration.
The bill was passed unanimously in the West Bengal assembly on September 3, in response to the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata.
The bill entails severe punishment such as life sentence without parole for rape convicts and death penalty for rape convicts whose actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.