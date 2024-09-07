Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: Anti-rape bill sent to President Murmu for consideration

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Research students and teachers stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: West Bengal governor CV Anand Bose has sent the 'Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024' to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent after it was passed in assembly. The anti-rape bill was introduced in the aftermath of a gruesome case where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The case sparked outrage nationwide and has caused protests demanding justice.

The bill seeks capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

Protesters as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party have been calling for chief minister Mamata Banerjee to resign, for allegedly mishandling the case. Her party the Trinamool Congress has faced allegations of trying to cover up the case, after the parents of the victim made a statement claiming that the Kolkata police offered them bribes.

Though the TMC debunked the allegation by releasing a video of the victim's father saying the contrary, the family claimed the conversation was forcibly recorded after the victim's rushed cremation.

West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu has stated that despite Kolkata Police having handed over all relevant documents to the CBI, there has been no progress in the case.

A CBI lawyer also caught flak from a court in Sealdah after delaying the proceedings for 50 minutes regarding the bail application of Sanjay Roy.

On September 8, ahead of one month of the crime being committed, thousands of women in Kolkata plan to hold the third ‘Reclaim the Night’ protests, to demand justice and seek safety for women.

The Supreme Court, which took suo moto cognisance of the case, is listed to have it's next hearing on September 9.