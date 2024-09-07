Sandip Ghosh had ‘criminal nexus’ with co-accused: CBI on RG Kar corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told a court that Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, had a ‘criminal nexus’ with ‘other co-accused’ for ‘wrongful gain.’ Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, being escorted by security officials in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/ HT Photo)

The CBI's charges pertain to its investigation into suspected corruption at RG Kar, of which Ghosh was removed as principal following the August 9 rape-murder of a trainee doctor, allegedly by Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the city police. The doctor's case, too, is with the CBI.

Besides Ghosh, those in the CBI's custody in the corruption case are: Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali.

The agency levelled its charges on September 3 before the special court in Alipur, where it produced the group following their arrest, The Indian Express reported. There, it told the judge how two vendors (Singha and Hazra) whom Ghosh knew from his days at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, ‘benefited’ from the award of hospital contracts after he moved to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital and then RG Kar.

The CBI also described how Ghosh ‘favoured’ his security aide Afsar Ali, the fourth arrested individual.

"The award was the contract of a cafe on RG Kar's premises. The contract was signed between the hospital and M/s Eshan Cafe. Nargis Khanum w/o Afsar Ali Khan is the proprietor of this firm. However, Afsar Ali Khan manages all the affairs of this firm. Contract to M/s Eshan Cafe was awarded in a predetermined manner as it was the only eligible firm fulfilling the technical criteria to participate in the tender out of the total four bidders,” the court was informed.

The agency is also investigating Ali's role in the alleged selling of biomedical waste.