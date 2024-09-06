 Kolkata's RG Kar hospital doctor wasn't gangraped, Sanjay Roy only suspect, finds CBI: Report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata's RG Kar hospital doctor wasn't gangraped, Sanjay Roy only suspect, finds CBI: Report

ByHT News Desk
Sep 06, 2024 01:46 PM IST

The CBI has reportedly ruled out that the RG Kar hospital victim was gangraped and has identified Sanjay Roy has the lone suspect in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has ruled out the possibility of gang-rape in the horrific murder and rape of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and has identified Sanjay Roy as the lone suspect in the case, reported NDTV.

Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Unnamed sources told NDTV that the available evidence only implicates Sanjay Roy and the investigation is now in its “final stages”, with the agency ready to file charges soon.

Also Read: Residents of remote West Bengal town reject doctor seen at RG Kar Hospital

The CBI, which took over the case from the Kolkata Police, is also reportedly under pressure from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who had called out the agency for their slow progress last week.

Also Read: Women-led Reclaim the Night protest in Bengal as Kolkata turns off lights; governor says ‘enough is enough’ | 10 points

"They don't want justice. They want delay. It has been 16 days, where is justice?" Mamata Banerjee has earlier said. State minister Bratya Basu also pointed out the lack of a progress report from the CBI and said the Kolkata Police gave more regular updates on the case.

Also Read: Bengal govt transfers ‘close aide’ of arrested ex-principal of RG Kar hospital

According to NDTV, the CBI has sent a medical report, with the accused's DNA, to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for investigation and will conclude their report once they receive results.

The CBI has also reportedly concluded that no others, apart from Sanjay Roy, were involved in the horrific rape and murder of the trainee doctor on August 9.

The investigating agency has recorded over 100 statements and conducted 10 polygraph tests till now. They have also brought charges on financial irregularities on Dr Sandip Ghosh, who was the principal at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, when the incident occurred.

Three arrests have been made in the case of financial fraud and racketing surrounding RG Kar hospital but a conclusive arrest has yet to be made in the case of the rape and murder of the woman doctor.

The case has sparked major outrage, with protests by doctors and citizens carried out nationwide, demanding justice.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On