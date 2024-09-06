Kolkata's RG Kar hospital doctor wasn't gangraped, Sanjay Roy only suspect, finds CBI: Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation has ruled out the possibility of gang-rape in the horrific murder and rape of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and has identified Sanjay Roy as the lone suspect in the case, reported NDTV. Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Unnamed sources told NDTV that the available evidence only implicates Sanjay Roy and the investigation is now in its “final stages”, with the agency ready to file charges soon.

The CBI, which took over the case from the Kolkata Police, is also reportedly under pressure from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who had called out the agency for their slow progress last week.

"They don't want justice. They want delay. It has been 16 days, where is justice?" Mamata Banerjee has earlier said. State minister Bratya Basu also pointed out the lack of a progress report from the CBI and said the Kolkata Police gave more regular updates on the case.

According to NDTV, the CBI has sent a medical report, with the accused's DNA, to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for investigation and will conclude their report once they receive results.

The CBI has also reportedly concluded that no others, apart from Sanjay Roy, were involved in the horrific rape and murder of the trainee doctor on August 9.

The investigating agency has recorded over 100 statements and conducted 10 polygraph tests till now. They have also brought charges on financial irregularities on Dr Sandip Ghosh, who was the principal at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, when the incident occurred.

Three arrests have been made in the case of financial fraud and racketing surrounding RG Kar hospital but a conclusive arrest has yet to be made in the case of the rape and murder of the woman doctor.

The case has sparked major outrage, with protests by doctors and citizens carried out nationwide, demanding justice.