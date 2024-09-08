Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Supreme Court lists next hearing on September 9
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Amid nationwide protests, the Supreme Court has listed the next hearing date in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, on September 9. A bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is slated to hear the matter, after the initial hearing on August 22 took place when the court took suo moto cognisance of the case....Read More
The hearing will also deal with a recent application filed by the central government alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government had been non-cooperative in aiding the CISF which has been providing security at the RG Kar hospital.
Latest developments
- Kolkata is also gearing up to have the third ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest on September 8. The protest will mark the one month since the the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital.
- While the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi has started, several Ganesh Puja committees in Kolkata, have used their platform to demand justice for the victim and have scaled down their celebrations.
- West Bengal governor CV Anand Bose has also sent the ‘Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024’ to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent after it was passed in assembly. The anti-rape bill seeks capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.
- The BJP has renewed it's calls for the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee once again, after the father of the victim alleged that the Kolkata police had offered them bribes to stay quiet about the hurried cremation of their daughter.
- The CBI has also reportedly narrowed down their investigation to a single suspect - prime accused Sanjay Roy, after ruling out possibilities of a gang-rape. The CBI conducted several interviews and polygraph tests in its investigation and is required to submit a report to the Calcutta high court on September 23.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: CBI narrows down investigation to lone suspect -Sanjay Roy
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: The CBI has narrowed down their search for the culprit in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case to prime accused Sanjay Roy after ruling out the possibility of gang-rape according to an NDTV report.
The CBI conducted several interviews and polygraph tests, including probes on the involvement of former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh who is implicated in a seperate case on financial irregularities.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: ‘Reclaim the Night’ March to take place in Kolkata today
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: The third ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest will take place in Kolkata today. The protest will mark the one month since the the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital.
The first march had resulted in mob violence and vandalism at RG Kar hospital
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Ganesh Puja committees call for justice for victim
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Ganesh Puja committees in Kolkata have created poster boards with slogans calling for justice for the victim of the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case.
Many puja committees toned down their celebrations and wrote down messages in support of the victim's family and the speedy resolution of the case
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Supreme Court lists next hearing on September 9
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: The Supreme Court, which took suo moto cognisance of the RG Kar case, has listed its next hearing on September 9.
The court will review progress in the case of the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital on August 9.