Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Supreme Court lists next hearing on September 9

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Members of a Durga Puja committee stage a protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Amid nationwide protests, the Supreme Court has listed the next hearing date in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, on September 9. A bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is slated to hear the matter, after the initial hearing on August 22 took place when the court took suo moto cognisance of the case....Read More

The hearing will also deal with a recent application filed by the central government alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government had been non-cooperative in aiding the CISF which has been providing security at the RG Kar hospital.

Latest developments

- Kolkata is also gearing up to have the third ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest on September 8. The protest will mark the one month since the the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital.

- While the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi has started, several Ganesh Puja committees in Kolkata, have used their platform to demand justice for the victim and have scaled down their celebrations.

- West Bengal governor CV Anand Bose has also sent the ‘Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024’ to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent after it was passed in assembly. The anti-rape bill seeks capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

- The BJP has renewed it's calls for the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee once again, after the father of the victim alleged that the Kolkata police had offered them bribes to stay quiet about the hurried cremation of their daughter.

- The CBI has also reportedly narrowed down their investigation to a single suspect - prime accused Sanjay Roy, after ruling out possibilities of a gang-rape. The CBI conducted several interviews and polygraph tests in its investigation and is required to submit a report to the Calcutta high court on September 23.