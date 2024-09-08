TMC MP decides to quit Rajya Sabha over Kolkata rape-murder, writes to Mamata Banerjee: ‘Thought you will…’

In a letter to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress leader Jawhar Sircar wrote that he would resign from the Rajya Sabha in the wake of Kolkata doctor's rape and murder. He also exhorted the TMC chief to “save the state”. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the State Assembly session, in Kolkata on Tuesday after her government introduced and passed the the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024. (ANI)

The politician said he would go to Delhi and submit his resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In the letter, he wrote that he had thought Mamata Banerjee would interfere in the "old Mamata style".

“I thought you would interfere in the ongoing movement in the old Mamata style, but I did not see it," he said, per CNN-News18.

He wrote in the letter that the ongoing agitation of doctors was against the "unchecked overbearing attitude of the favoured few and the corrupt".

He claimed there was angst and a lack of confidence in people against the government.

“I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened and whatever punitive steps the government is taking now are too little and quite late,” the letter read, per the channel.

He said normalcy in the state would have returned earlier had the government punished those guilty of taking improper administrative actions.

He said he would "disassociate myself totally from politics" after his resignation.

On August 9, a trainee doctor was found raped and murdered inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The police have arrested a man named Sanjay Roy for the crime.

However, the hospital administration and the Kolkata police's role after the murder came under the scanner.

The ex-principal of the hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, allegedly tried to pass off the murder as a suicide. The victim's family was made to wait for over three hours before they were allowed to see the body of their daughter. The murder FIR was filed around 14 hours after the body had been found.

The CBI arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh last month over alleged financial irregularities in the hospital.

Doctors and civilians have been protesting against the shocking incident for several weeks.