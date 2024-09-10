Jawhar Sircar says Sandip Ghosh's ‘reward’ sparked 'people's movement' in Bengal, targets Mamata govt

Jawhar Sircar on Monday alleged that the “crisis” in West Bengal following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was one of the reasons for his decision to resign from the Trinamool Congress and and Rajya Sabha. Jawhar Sircar (L) and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (R).

He said “transferring” the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh was a “reward” that sparked the “people's movement". He shared his disappointment over Bengal's ongoing issues, which pushed him to resign in hopes of getting noticed as he felt that concerns within a political party are often ignored.

On August 9, a trainee doctor was found raped and murdered inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The police have arrested a man named Sanjay Roy for the crime.

However, the hospital administration and the Kolkata police's role after the murder came under the scanner due to questionable decisions.

“I had already said in the statement. There are so many reasons, one of them is the crisis that Bengal is dealing with. The crisis has to be dealt properly, which is not happening. One of the reasons for my resignation is that I'm a misfit in politics. The best way of calling attention was the way I did it. If I did not take a step like this and make a request, no one listens in the political party,” news agency ANI quoted Jawhar Sircar as saying.

The 72-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician, in his letter to Mamata Banerjee, announced that he would resign from the Rajya Sabha.

Jawhar Sircar also criticised the state government over the handling of complaints against Sandip Ghosh, who allegedly tried to pass off the murder as a suicide.

“If action could have been taken on the complaints against the principal from the first day itself and suspended the principal, they would have lost half their strength...It was a reward by sending him to one place, and that started the movement. The situation was badly handled,” Sircar said in the interview.

Sircar added that the party continues to frame the situation as a political battle, which he acknowledged is not entirely wrong. However, he expressed that his concern isn't about the party's fight with the CPI(M) or BJP.

His worry is about addressing the people's movement, which he believes is genuine. He added that treating people's movement as a conspiracy against the party is not the right attitude.



Sircar's decision comes in the wake of the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, which has sparked nationwide outrage.



WITH ANI inputs