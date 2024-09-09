Mamata Banerjee dials Jawhar Sircar, urges him to reconsider Rajya Sabha resignation over Kolkata doctor murder: Report

TMC MP Jawhar Sircar, who on Sunday declared he would resign as the party's Rajya Sabha member in the wake of the Kolkata rape and murder, was reportedly asked by chief minister Mamata Banerjee to reconsider his decision. Jawhar Sircar (L) and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (R).

In a letter to Banerjee on Sunday, Jawhar Sircar announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha following the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. He also urged the TMC chief to “save the state.”

The politician also mentioned his plan to travel to Delhi to submit his resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Citing sources, India Today reported that Sircar is expected to visit the national capital on September 11.

After Sircar's decision, Mamata Banerjee called him and urged him to reconsider his decision to quit as a TMC Rajya Sabha member, the report said.

Sircar also wrote that he had thought Mamata Banerjee would interfere in the “old Mamata style.”

“I thought you would interfere in the ongoing movement in the old Mamata style, but I did not see it,” he said adding that ongoing agitation of doctors was against the “unchecked overbearing attitude of the favoured few and the corrupt”.

He claimed there was angst and a lack of confidence in people against the government.

Jawhar Sircar resigns from TMC: What's the reason?

“I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened and whatever punitive steps the government is taking now are too little and quite late,” the letter reads.

Sircar claimed that normalcy would have been restored sooner if the government had held accountable those responsible for improper administrative actions. He also mentioned that after his resignation, he would “completely disassociate” himself from politics.

On August 9, a trainee doctor was found raped and murdered inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The police have arrested a man named Sanjay Roy for the crime.

However, the hospital administration and the Kolkata police's role after the murder came under the scanner due to questionable decisions.

The ex-principal of the hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh allegedly tried to pass off the murder as a suicide. The victim's family was made to wait for over three hours before they were allowed to see the body of their daughter. The murder FIR was filed around 14 hours after the body had been found.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday said he agrees to a big part of Jawhar Sircar's letter to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee regarding his decision to resign as Rajya Sabha member.

“We have heard Jawhar Sircar has taken a decision. He was one of the best bureaucrats in the country, the greatest from West Bengal. It is his personal stand, decision, and letter. I won’t make a comment on it. He has the right to take a decision,” Ghosh said.