Kolkata rape-murder victim's mother accuses police of 'cover-up' attempts: 'I shudder...'

The parents of the Kolkata rape-murder victim on Sunday accused the police of trying to cover up the crime. Joining a protest in the city against the grisly murder inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, they said they would be forced to "snatch" justice for their daughter. People chant slogans as they participate in a protest condemning and marking one month since the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a government-run hospital in Kolkata. (Reuters)

The father of the victim said the huge outpouring of public support gave them the courage to fight for justice for their daughter.

"We won't get justice easily. We have to snatch it. This will not be possible without everybody's help," the father of the victim said, per a TOI report.

The doctor's mother said she shudders whenever she tries to think about the pain her daughter had to endure before her death.

“Whenever I think about the torment, the pain experienced by my daughter on that night, I shudder. She had dreams to serve the society, Now, all these protesters are all my children," she was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

She accused the Kolkata police of not helping them.

"From the very beginning, the cops didn't cooperate with us. We could have seen a glimpse of hope if they had cooperated even a little. Even after such a crime, the police tried to cover it up. Evidence too has been tampered with," she was quoted as saying by TOI.

The Kolkata doctor was found murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. Her autopsy later confirmed rape and assault. She had around 25 internal and external injuries to her body.

On the basis of CCTV footage, the police arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy. He was seen entering the hall at 4.03 am.

Meanwhile, the role of the hospital authorities and the police have come under the scanner because they delayed the registration of the FIR for 14 hours. The parents have accused the hospital of trying to cover up the crime by telling them that their daughter died by suicide. They were also made to wait for three hours before being allowed to see the woman's body.