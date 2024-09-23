RFK Jr. bragged about having ‘intimate’ photos of reporter Olivia Nuzzi amid sexting scandal: Report

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. allegedly boasted about having ‘intimate’ photos of star New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, which ultimately led to their exposure. A report from the Daily Beast indicates that details about the photos reached editor-in-chief David Haskell, who confronted Nuzzi on September 13. Initially denying the affair, she later confessed to sending the photos, resulting in her suspension and an ongoing investigation into her journalistic ethics. Star reporter Olivia Nuzzi placed on leave at NY Magazine amid alleged RFK Jr. romance rumours

RFK Jr. boasted having ‘demure’ intimate photos of Nuzzi

The relationship between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi reportedly began late last year after her profile on him, but it has only recently come to light. Although the Kennedy camp denies the claims, Nuzzi’s admission of a personal—if not physical—relationship with her reporting subject led to her temporary suspension from work.

According to the Daily Beast, the 70-year-old politician shared details about the intimate photos Nuzzi sent him with close friends, which fueled the growing scandal. Editor-in-chief of NY Magazine, David Haskell who confronted their reporter, revealed that he learned Kennedy had been discussing the photos and claiming a romantic relationship with Nuzzi.

According to the outlet, Nuzzi allegedly sent “demure” nudes of herself to RFK Jr. during their sexting affair. Haskell informed Nuzzi that Kennedy had bragged to his circle of friends about the photos, as well as their romantic involvement.

Third-party investigation launched into Nuzzi’s involvement with RFK Jr

Earlier, the young reporter, who was reportedly engaged to a fellow colleague, was placed on leave following her confession about a brief affair with the former presidential hopeful who recently suspended his campaign to support Trump. On Thursday, New York magazine released a statement regarding her suspension and a third party investigation, though they did not mention the name of the politician.

“Recently, our Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards regarding conflicts of interest and disclosures,” the outlet stated on their website.

“Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign,” they continued. While the outlet reported that no inaccuracies or bias were found in her stories, they will conduct a thorough investigation into the case and apologised to their readers.

On Sunday, Kennedy’s spokesperson refuted allegations from the Daily Beast report, which claimed that he inadvertently informed Nuzzi’s boss by bragging to friends about having intimate photos of her. “That is absolutely false,” Kennedy’s spokesperson told The Post. “RFK Jr. did not boast about having photos of Nuzzi,” they added.