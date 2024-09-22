Olivia Nuzzi ‘obsessed’ with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid sexting scandal: ‘She aggressively pursued…’

The New York magazine reporter, Olivia Nuzzi got “obsessed” with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after interviewing him in California, revealed a source, close to Kennedy Camp, to The Post. She pursued RFK Jr. via rigorous texting so much so that the latter had to block her, repeatedly. Nuzzi’s camp pushed back on allegations stating it was a case of fatal attraction. However, they did not deny that their fling was a little turbulent indicating that there were times when one of the two stopped texting. Olivia Nuzzi was reportedly 'obsessed' and rigorously texted RFK Jr.( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File, Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg)

Also Read: RFK Jr.’s wife Cheryl Hines steps out without wedding ring amid his ‘sexting scandal’ with much younger reporter

Olivia Nuzzi ‘obsessed’ with RFK Jr.

A source revealed to the NY Post on Saturday, “She went after him aggressively. She targeted him pretty hard. Bobby was blocking her continually. It was a little scary. She was obsessed with him. I think she still is.” However, a person with knowledge of the situation denied Kennedy Camp’s claims.

They said, “It’s absolutely untrue that she was the aggressor, but both parties were aware of how high pressure and high risk the circumstances were and for that reason, their communication was very on and off.” Another close to the NY magazine reporter said, “Olivia’s point of view is that to call this a relationship or affair is completely inaccurate. It was at most a flirtation.”

Their alleged affair began sometime after Nuzzi interviewed the 70-year-old when he was still a presidential candidate for the upcoming elections. While their relationship was allegedly purely digital, an exchange of risque pictures for reported by Puck News as cited by a source on Friday. RFK Jr. is married to Cheryl Hines while Nuzzi was engaged to a fellow reporter, Ryan Lizza. Ryan and Nuzzi have split since the sexting scandal came to light.

The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy was expected to attend a family event where Ted Kennedy’s granddaughter, Grace Kenedy Allen got married in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. However, RFK JR. was a no-show. He was also expected to attend a Donald Trump campaign event on Saturday but was not seen in attendance, as reported by the NY Post.

Also Read: Laura Loomer gets her hands on ABC whistleblower's complaint alleging network colluded with Harris for Sept 10 debate

Aftermath of the scandal

RFK Jr.’s close friend said that it was not uncommon for women to throw themselves at him during the campaign. The Post reported that “hot MILFS” were flirting with him on the day he launched his campaign in Boston, in April 2023. Nuzzi was put on leave since Thursday when the editors of the magazine came across the inappropriate relationship.

RFK Jr. has not commented on the news of the sexting scandal and his wife was seen attending a Milan Fashion Week afterparty where she ditched her wedding ring, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The former presidential candidate has had a history of women entanglement with a rumour that he once kept a list of 43 mistresses in his phone in 2014. His wife, Hines was one of the girls on this list who ended up marrying him that year.