Laura Loomer gets her hands on ABC whistleblower's complaint alleging network colluded with Harris for Sept 10 debate

Far-right activist Laura Loomer recently made headlines for her racist claims about how the"White House will smell like curry…" if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the upcoming presidential elections. Also known to have ties to former President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump, the conspiracy theorist is back on the Harris hate train with her latest social media post. Laura Loomer arrives ahead of former U.S. President Donald Trump's debate with Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2024. (REUTERS)

On Friday, September 20, Loomer drove attention to a “breaking exclusive” on her X/Twitter account, stating that she was privy to the official complaint filed by the “ABC Whistleblower” alleging that the US news network, housed by parent company Disney, was hand in glove with the Democratic presidential candidate for the September 10 presidential debate. Soon after Harris’ first debate with Trump, the anonymous source claimed that ABC had supplied the questions reserved for the event to the present-day VP in advance.

Also read | ‘ABC whistleblower’ alleging Harris vs Trump debate was rigged ‘died in a car crash’? MTG admits to false claims

Laura Loomer posts the official complaint filed by the ‘ABC whistleblower’ and exclusively shared with her

Loomer tweeted on X yesterday, “The ABC Whistleblower who claimed ABC News gave @KamalaHarris the Presidential debate questions ahead of the Presidential debate has exclusively given me a copy of the official complaint they filed with the SEC today.”

The official documents (along with purported evidence) submitted successfully to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on September 20, 2024, “acknowledged receipt of two complaints lodged against Disney, the owner of ABC News.” The complaint also “states that ABC News and their Parent company Disney colluded with the Kamala Harris Presidential Campaign to influence the Presidential debate on 9-10-24 and to further influence the outcome of the 2024 Presidential Election,” Loomer alleged.

In addition, the right-wing activist not only tagged Disney, ABC, Harris and Team Trump on the post, but she also name-dropped supposedly “biased” moderators of the debate, David Muir and Linsey Davis.

What does the complaint say?

Loomer uploaded the documents she had access to and directly quoted from the whistleblower’s complaint submitted to the SEC.

“I would like to emphatically state, that I am not a Donald Trump supporter and have never voted for Donald Trump. The context of the conversations heard and among other observations is that ABC News is working with the Kamala Harris campaign, and that Disney may exact monetary or other future considerations if they aid in the election of Kamala Harris.

Also read | What is Early Voting? First in-person votes for presidential election cast in 3 key US states

“I have sat idly by for years and watched the media on both sides of the political spectrum become nothing more than campaign ads for politicians. It is clear that there are multiple considerations being exchanged in this current Presidential campaign.

“I have enclosed further evidence for your consideration. Please note, this evidence contains personal information of mine and I wish for it to remain undisclosed for safety considerations for my family.”

Furthermore, Loomer called for ABC News and Disney to issue a statement “immediately” in the wake of the growing allegations connected with the Harris vs Trump presidential debate held on September 10.

What do we know about the ABC whistleblower?

These bold accusations against the news outlet and Harris initially surfaced on user @DocNetyoutube’s X profile. Although this page’s admin, who offered the alleged whistleblower a platform to voice their claims, identifies as a MAGA supporter, the person who submitted the head-turning complaint is notably not a Trump supporter, as foregrounded in the official docs. The previously outed affidavit's initial pages seemingly identified the anonymous tipster had “worked for ABC News for over 10 years in various technical and administrative positions.”

User @DocNetyoutube also re-posted the “receipts” Loomer shared on her account. Moreover, in a different tweet, they also highlighted connections between Disney and the Democratic Party. Attaching screenshots of The Wrap’s July report titled, “Disney heiress Abigail Disney resumes Dems donations ‘with all my heart’ to Kamala Harris,” the X user asserted, “For Context, Abigail Disney was one of the main driving forces for Joe Biden to be booted off the ticket and be replaced by Kamala Harris.”

The Disney heiress had previously withheld her donations to the political party, urging Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race. Walt Disney co-founder Roy O. Disney’s granddaughter said in a statement to CNBC, “I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket.”

Also read | Trump to visit North Carolina as scandal grows around his self-proclaimed ‘Black Nazi’ governor pick

She also added, “If Biden does not step down, the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain…The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire.”

Following Biden’s endorsement of Harris, Abigail Disney told Kenneth Vogel of the New York Times that she supported the Vice President with “all my heart.”

MAGA agreeably emphasised the alleged veracity of the whistleblower's claims

While Republicans doubled down on firing back at ABC, saying that the September 10 debate was “rigged,” the network ultimately to the charges initially levelled against in the “whistleblower affidavit” released days before Loomer revealed the official complaint documents on Friday. As a clarification, ABC issued the following statement: “ABC News followed the debate rules that both campaigns agreed on and which clearly state: No topics or questions will be shared in advance with campaigns or candidates.”

The viral affidavit was widely circulated on social media by MAGA fans, including Elon Musk, Bill Ackman, and other high-profile Republican faces.

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa. also cited the narrative-flipping affidavit making shocking claims during an interview with Fox News, saying that GOP may summon ABC officials to testify.