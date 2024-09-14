ABC's Linsey Davis breaks silence amid backlash for fact-checking Trump, being 'biased' towards Harris during debate

ABC moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir have been brutally blasted by critics for being biased towards Donald Trump's Democrat rival Kamala Harris. During the most-awaited first presidential debate the GOP and Democratic candidate, moderators fact-checked Trump five times and did not correct Harris a single time. ABC moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir have been brutally blasted by critics for being biased towards Donald Trump's Democrat rival Kamala Harris.(AP)

Later, Trump too thrashed the ABC moderators for alleged bias. “It was three to one. It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be,” the former President told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

Linsey Davis reveals why it was important to fact-check Trump

In a post-debate interview, Davis acknowledged that the fact-checking of Trump was impacted by earlier CNN debate, which ended badly for President Joe Biden, leading to his withdrawal from the 2024 White House race.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times over breakfast at the Ritz Carlton in Philadelphia, Davis said she only intended to address worries that Trump's remarks may “hang” there unchecked by Harris or the moderators just like his June debate against Biden.

“People were concerned that statements were allowed to just hang and not [be] disputed by the candidate Biden, at the time, or the moderators,” she stated.

In one the viral debate moments, Davis adamantly informed Trump that “there is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born”. She corrected the former President after he brought up former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's comments from 2019 that implied a newborn baby could be killed shortly after delivery following a “discussion” between the mother and the doctor.

Also Read: 'Check your man': Melania Trump warned against hubby Donald's growing closeness with Laura Loomer amid campaign trail

Davis shuts off her social media accounts

Davis stated that her team planned to fact-check both candidates during the debate, but there were none for Harris.

The site reported that Davis closed her social media accounts and simply neglected the accusations that she was aiding Harris.

“There is a stereotype that I am acutely aware of that I can’t be unbiased covering this moment. And the anonymous Instagram people serve as reminders every day,” she stated.