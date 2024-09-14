'Check your man': Melania Trump warned against hubby Donald's growing closeness with Laura Loomer amid campaign trail

Amidst Donald Trump's growing closeness with Laura Loomer, Melania Trump received a suggestion to become more involved in the former President's election campaign. Former US President Donald Trump attempted to disassociate himself from Laura Loomer, whose appearance during the campaign trail attracted criticism from the White House and Trump's allies. Melania Trump has been warned about her husband "getting too close" to Loomer.(Bloomberg)

Trump's presidential campaign currently facing setbacks due to his affiliation with a contentious far-right figure.

Former RNC head Michael Steele claims that while Trump is recovering from his dismal debate performance, his growing connection with the provocative Loomer is not only damaging his equation with him with other Republicans, but also stoking suspicions of an affair.

As Steele informed his fellow hosts, Trump's determination to continue his criticism of legal immigrants in Springfield, Ohio is a direct result of his association with Loomer, who is known for fabricating controversy.

Steele was disappointed that the dubious claims about Haitian migrants stealing and eating cats and dogs were still receiving attention. “What is it about us that makes us so stupid we believe this crap and we push it out and we elevate it up?” Steele bemoaned to his co-hosts after acknowledging he wasn't particularly interested in diving into rumors of a tryst between Loomer and Trump.

Also Read: Old, Rude, Funny, Religious: New poll reveals words that respondents believe most and least define Donald Trump

Here's what Steele has to say to Melania Trump

“What is going on?” he asked blasting Loomer. He went on to say that she is “grifting” and making her “money” as “she's got access and she is all up on the president.”

He further stressed on Loomer and Trump's photos that are doing rounds on social media, stoking rumours about their alleged affair.

“We have seen the photo, she is all up on her chest, we know what her deal is,” the host stated.

Steele then warned the former first Lady, saying: “Why are we the people, yeah — that photo, that photo — where is Melania?”

“Melania, check your man! I don't understand. I don't get why we are so susceptible to this kind of BS,” he stated.

Trump breaks silence on his connection with ‘free spirit’ Loomer

On Friday,Trump attemptedto disassociate himselffromLoomer, whose appearance during the campaign trail attracted criticism from the White House and Republicans.

The former President in a statement clarified that he disagreed with far-right conspiracy theorist's earlier remarks, but still valued her support. Despite the fact that Loomer spent the majority of the week flying on Trump's plane, he made it evident that she is not employed by his campaign.

During a press conference at his Southern California golf club, the GOP leader asserted: “She is a strong person, she’s got strong opinions.” He even called a “free spirit.”