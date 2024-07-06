Joe Biden had an emergency aboard Air Force One, Laura Loomer's big claim

A far-right internet personality, Laura Loomer, claimed on social media that US President Joe Biden had a “medical emergency” onboard Air Force One en route to Delaware. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One to depart at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wis., following a campaign visit, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)

“Joe Biden had a medical emergency while flying and his staff didn’t want reporters to witness it,” she posted on X, with a screenshot, likely from an email, showing a travel pool report from the president’s home in Wilmington at 7:50 p.m., where Biden was not seen.

Loomer questioned the situation, writing, “So where is he? And why were reporters who were set to travel with Biden on Air Force One today told they couldn’t do so, abruptly?”

The post took no time to go viral after tech mogul Elon Musk chimed in; however, these allegations were quickly proven false.

White House dismissed the ‘media emergency’ landing claim as ‘100% false’

Forbes confirmed that Biden safely landed in Delaware after his campaign event in Madison, Wisconsin. The White House categorically denied the rumours, stating that the claims were “100% false,” according to BNO News.

Biden was recently seen arriving in Wilmington, Delaware, following a campaign event in Wisconsin; that video also took the internet by storm.

Colin Rugg, referencing a Forbes video, reported that Biden appeared fine as he disembarked Air Force One.

Upon his arrival in Delaware, Biden planned to spend some time at his home.

Leading Report also addressed the false reports, stating on X, “Reports of Biden experiencing a medical emergency appear to be false, as he was seen landing in Wilmington, Delaware, after his campaign event in Wisconsin. There is no confirmation at this moment if he recovered on the flight or if reports were false.”

Several outlets, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, reported that President Joe Biden was checked by a doctor after the first debate with former President Donald Trump. The president told the Democratic governors about the doctor's visit in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday. The exam was due to him " falling sick” with the cold that he developed during the debate.