Joe Biden makes bizarre claim about inventing computer chip; says, ‘I have cognitive test every single day’

President Joe Biden has once again ignited controversy with a series of outlandish claims during a recent conversation with ABC. Following his debate disaster with former President Donald Trump which he attributed to a ‘bad night’—Biden engaged in a lengthy discussion with the interviewer. Most of which he tried dodging and resisting. He went on to highlight reasons why he should return to the White House and that he undergoes a ‘cognitive test every single day.’ President Joe Biden points as he arrives on Air Force One at Dane County Regional Airport to attend a campaign rally in Madison, Wis., Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)

Joe Biden claims inventing computer chip during interview

“We used to have 40 percent of computer chips. We invented the chip, the little chip, the computer chip. It's in everything from cell phone to weapons.” Biden at one point was heard telling ABC’s host George Stephanopoulos when questioned “Can you serve effectively for the next four years?”

Biden’s responses during the interview were marked by a raspy, weary tone, where his frequent mid-sentence detours made it difficult to follow his train of thought. At times, he completely ignored questions in favour of making clumsy claims about his accomplishments, mental fitness, and polling numbers. It seemed more like a rambling speech than a focused interview.

“I'm the guy that put NATO together, the future. No one thought I could expand it. I'm the guy that shut Putin down. No one thought could happen. I'm the guy that put together a South Pacific initiative with AUKUS. I'm the guy that got 50 nations out-- not only in Europe, outside of Europe as well to help Ukraine,” he claimed further.

Joe Biden claims taking cognitive tests every single day

Ever since the POTUS decided to re-run , one major public concern and an advantage for the opposition has been his evidently declining mental health. However, Biden himself remains unconvinced by this claim. Despite repeated public gaffes, he has gone into denial mode. ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos asked the 81-year-old president if he has “ever had a full neurological and cognitive evaluation” as concerns regarding Biden's mental and physical capabilities continue to grow in the run-up to the November election.

Biden replied, “I get a full neurological test every day with me and I’ve had a full physical.” He added, “I had, you know, I mean — I’ve been at Walter Reed for my physicals. I mean, yes.”

Then, Stephanopoulos inquired whether the president had consulted with a neurologist or a specialist for a medical check-up. To which he replied, “No one said I had to.” “They say I’m good.”

This interview marked a rare and certainly unscripted public appearance for Biden after a debate performance that was met with much criticism. In an attempt to explain his poor showing, he claimed to have been suffering from extreme exhaustion and a recent illness so severe it prompted doctors to test him for Covid-19.

Interestingly, despite mentioning a medical evaluation, he remained silent on the possibility of a neurological examination. Refusing to undergo an independent assessment and share the results with voters before the election, he insisted, "I have a cognitive test every day. Everything I do. I’m not just running a campaign, I’m running the world."