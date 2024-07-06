Biden brutally trolled for giving cryptic reply to ‘did you watch the debate’ question; ‘How the hell do you not know’

President Joe Biden on Friday appeared on his "do or die" interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos following his dismal debate performance. The interview comes amidst the backlash he has been facing over his performance in the first presidential debate, and calls to step aside from the 2024 White House race. Joe Biden was asked "Did you watch the debate afterwards?" by ABC's George Stephanopoulos (X)

Despite giving confidence to his supporters about his mental and physical fitness, Biden appeared to be losing the track once more. Did the interview help the Commander-in-Chief in allaying concerns about his second run? Well the netizens say a "big no".

During the primetime interview, Stephanopoulos asked Biden -- "Did you watch the debate afterwards?"

"I don't think I did, no," Biden responded. Instead of giving a straight yes or no answer, he went on to explain how he prepared for the debate against Donald Trump.

Biden comes under heat: 'You don't deserve the job'

Biden's cryptic response was met with heavy backlash on social media, with Trump campaign targeting him for not giving a direct answer.

"How the hell do you not know if you re-watched the debate?" wondered Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung on X.

Media personality Tommy Stallings blasted the 81-year-old POTUS for "I don't think I did" reply, saying "it is as bad answer as he's going to stop doing events after 8:00 PM - for God's sakes - he's the President of the United States - a 24/7 job."

"And if you can't remember if you watched the worst debate performance in living modern history, you don't deserve the job," he added.

Also Read: Biden campaign fact-checks Donald Trump's claim ‘I know nothing about Project 2025’

Hitting out at Biden, Publicist Diane Mantouvalos wrote on X, "This should have been an anticipated question, to which he could have answered: I've seen clips. Or: Not in its entirety, but enough to understand people's concern."

"Also, if he didn't watch, that in itself is reckless. A conscientious exec would take an hour or two to assess performance. What does he do all day? Bananas."

In last debate against Trump, Biden mumbled, looked confused and even lost the train of thoughts while responding to questions. Meanwhile, a Biden aide informed that he was suffering from a cold, raising worries among Democrats about his health. Several Hollywood and other renowned donors have halted funds to Democratic Party in an attempt to seek Biden's withdrawal from the race.