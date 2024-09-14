Donald Trump takes U-turn, leaves door open for second presidential debate with Kamala Harris: ‘I could do it…'

Former President Donald Trump seems to be leaving the door open for a possible second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, despite his previous announcement that there was no need for another face-off with his Democratic opponent. Following Donald Trump's press conference on Friday in California, Aishah Hasnie of Fox News questioned the former President about the conditions under which he might consent to another debate with Kamala Harris.

“I wouldn't need anything. I could do it tomorrow,” Trump replied. Boasting that he has already participated in two debates this year - one with President Joe Biden and another with Harris, he said, “Everything was crooked in the second one.”

“I did great in the debates, and I think they've answered everything. But maybe if I got in the right mood, I don't know,” he continued, before declaring he was “leading in every single” post-debate survey.

Trump's previous remarks on second debate with Harris

Trump's most recent remarks had a different tone from his previous statement on Truth Social in which he declared that a third debate was unlikely to happen.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,’” Trump wrote on Thursday.

He claimed that polls show that he won the debate against Harris and called her “Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate”.

He blasted the US VP for a “no-show” at the Fox Debate and rejected to participate in NBC & CBS debates. “KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” the former President added.

Trump has made multiple allusions to David Muir and Linsey Davis, the moderators of ABC-hosted debate, who have drawn a lot of criticism for consistently fact-checking the former president's claims while sparing Harris.

Prior to the ABC News debate, Trump gave consent to debates that were suggested by Fox News and NBC News. But Harris rejected both of these offers.

After this, FOX News Media wrote to the campaigns of Harris and Trump, offering to hold another debate on three different dates in October, with moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.