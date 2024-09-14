Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Poll of Polls post debate indicate a dramatic shift in opinion

The recent debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on September 10 drew over 67 million viewers, surpassing Biden’s clash by a huge margin. While initial reactions from polls show Harris as the debate's clear winner, with a Reuters/Ipsos poll revealing 53% of viewers backing her performance compared to 24% for Trump, the impact on voter intentions remains uncertain. US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump

Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Who is winning poll post-debate?

While the debate winner remains uncertain, Harris is clearly dominating key polls, pulling ahead with a big lead over Trump.

Multiple post-debate polls and surveys show a dramatic shift in favour of Harris, who has gained ground after previously trailing Trump when Biden was still in the race. While Harris is making strides in major swing states, Trump remains strong in traditionally red states like Missouri and Alaska. On the flip side, Harris is performing well in traditionally blue or competitive states.

National Lead:

In a survey by Data for Progress from September 11 to 12, Harris is leading Trump by just 4 points across the country, with 50% of people backing Harris and 46% supporting Trump. RMG Research also found Harris in the lead by 4 points, with 51% of people choosing Harris over Trump's 47%.

Swing state:

The story takes a different turn when we get into the swing states. Take North Carolina, for example, which is a key battleground. A Trafalgar Group survey, which leans towards Republicans, was done from September 10 to 11 and shows Trump just barely ahead of Harris with a 48% to 46% lead. Another survey from Quantus Polls and News shows Trump still in the lead by just 2 points at 48% to 47%.

Michigan is turning into a fight zone where Trump is just barely ahead. A poll from InsiderAdvantage from September 10 to 11 shows Trump is leading by just one point, with 49% of people backing him up, while Harris is at 48%.

Trump dominates in Missouri and Alaska; Harris shines in New Hampshire

In Missouri, a survey by GQR from September 5 to 11 found Trump leading by 11 points, with 55% of people supporting him, while Harris was at 44%. The Alaska Survey Research poll from September 10 to 11 showed Trump with a 5-point edge, at 47% to 42%.

Harris is performing well in some traditionally blue or competitive states. In New Hampshire, the most recent poll from St. Anselm, done from September 10 to 11, shows Harris in the lead by 8 points, with 51% backing her compared to Trump's 43%.

Who is winning in the Reuters/Ipsos poll post-debate?

a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted from September 10 to 11 gives Harris a 5-point lead, with 47% to Trump’s 42%. Around 52% of voters familiar with the debate felt Harris "demonstrated higher moral integrity," compared to 29% who think the same for Trump.

Harris or Trump who is ahead in the BBC poll?

The latest BBC poll places Harris at 48% and Trump at 45%. The trend shows how these averages have shifted since Harris entered the race.

Who is leading in battleground states?

The key states are still super close. Nevada is tied, but Trump is just barely ahead by less than 1 point in North Carolina, Arizona, and Georgia. At the same time, Harris is just a bit better in Pennsylvania, with only a 1-point lead, and is 2 points ahead in Michigan and 3 points ahead in Wisconsin.

Harris is leading ahead of Trump post-debate

According to The Hill shows that Vice President Harris is now leading former President Trump by 5 points after their debate on Tuesday. The Morning Consult survey indicates that Harris is up by 5 points, which is a bigger jump from the 3- and 4-point leads she had in the same poll before debate night.

In short, the latest surveys show it's a close fight between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. On a national level, Harris is just a bit ahead, with a lead of about 4 to 5 points. In important battleground states, the race is still super close, with Trump getting a bit of an edge in the states that usually vote Republican. Even though Harris did better in the polls after the debate and is seen as having strong moral values, the fight to win over the swing states is still really close.