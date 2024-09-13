Kamala Harris says Goldman Sachs will back her ‘plan’, not Trump's

VP Kamala Harris has claimed Goldman Sachs backs her economic “plan” over former US President Donald Trump’s in a North Carolina rally. She held rallies first in Charlotte and then in Greensboro. US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Greensboro, North Carolina, on September 12, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

“Take Goldman Sachs, for example-has said that my plan would grow our economy, and his [Trump] would shrink the economy….that his plan would reignite inflation and send us into a recession by the middle of nxt year,” she said.

Goldman's CEO downplays report on Harris' economic plan

Notably, just this morning, Goldman's CEO David Solomon shrugged off a report on Harris' economy plan which she cited during Tuesday's presidential debate. Harris had mentioned the report as evidence that her economic plan would strengthen the economy, while Trump's plan would make it worse.

“I am offering what I describe as an opportunity economy, and the best economists in our country, if not the world, have reviewed our relative plans for the future of America,” Harris said during the ABC's first presidential debate.

“What Goldman Sachs has said is that Donald Trump's plan would make the economy worse, mine would strengthen the economy.”

Report on Harris' plan shows minimal difference in GDP growth

Solomon appeared on CNBC with host Scott Wapner and clarified the report's findings, saying, “So, that report, which was mentioned last night in the debate, came from an independent analyst, and it's interesting, Scott, I think a lot more has been made of this than should be.”

“What the report did is it looked at a handful of policy issues that have been put out by both sides, and it tried to model their impact on GDP growth,” he explained

“The reason I say a bigger deal has been made of it is what it showed is the difference between the sets of policies that they've put forward is about two-tenths of 1%.”

Goldman's CEO then added, “So, the economy grows, if you took these particular sets of policies they looked at — and by the way, we have no idea whether these policies, these things that are talked about, will ultimately be implemented — and what was the growth impact? And the differential was two-tenths of 1%.”

During the North Carolina rally, Harris also touted, “I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate because this election and what is at stake could not be more important.”