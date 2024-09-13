Don Lemon faces MAGA anger for mocking Melania Trump, labelled ‘attention-starved’ and ’sick'

Former CNN host Don Lemon is facing netizen's fury after he ridiculed a recent video of former first lady Melania Trump seeking answers for assassination attempt on her husband Donald Trump's life. Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon shared Melania's video on Trump's assassination attempt with superimposed reactions

Don shared Melania's video by superimposing his reaction, making confused and frustrated faces, as she spoke about how the assassination attempt on Trump's life was a horrible experience and how the silence around it feels heavy. Melani questioned the investigations and added ‘there’s more to the story'.

After huge backlash Don deleted the video.

In the video Melania stated, “The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience. Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can't help but wonder, why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?”

Don's ‘shameful’ video was called out by MAGA supporters. “There can't be a more pathetic, attention-starved human being on the planet. What person in their right mind would ever mock a wife over an assassination attempt against her husband? Don Lemon, everyone!,” Joe Concha, Fox News columnist commented.

“Don Lemon is such a piece of s**t. He mocks and demeans women continuously. @MELANIATRUMP nearly lost husband and deserves answers and he’s going to roll his eyes,” a Trump supported further asserted. Earlier she had thanked “the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband” and now she is seems to be questioning their credibility. Kimberly Cheatle resigned from her position as the director of the Secret Service after acknowledging her agency was responsible for lapses in security at the event.

Melania's change of mind over Trump's assassination attempt investigation

Melania has been missing from her husband’s campaign trail this year, and chose not to speak at the Republican National Convention where Trump was named the part's nomination.. Many have connected it to Trump being indicted in the hush money trial where he has been proven guilty of paying-off a sex worker to be silent over her affair with him after his marriage.

Melania has made a sudden comeback to social media to promote her book. Last week, she released a black-and-white video advertising the memoir, saying its composition had been a “deeply personal and reflective journey for me.”