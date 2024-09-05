Melania Trump teases ‘deeply personal’ book that will tell ‘The Truth’

On Thursday, former First Lady Melania Trump teased her upcoming memoir that will set “the truth” free. Owing to her consequential presence in the political limelight, Donald Trump's wife and her actions have often been put under the microscope. The "Melania" memoir is set to be released on September 24, 2024.

With her self-titled book, “Melania,” set to be released less than two months before the November presidential election – September 24, the former First Lady is ready to take charge of her narrative despite her usual stance as a “private person.”

In an official teaser, Melania Trump promoted her memoir on X, formerly Twitter, on September 5, delving into how penning her story has been “a deeply personal and reflective journey” for her. Feeling the sense of responsibility to share her perspective, the 54-year-old Slovenian-American former fashion model seeks to “clarify the facts” and set the record straight by countering “misrepresentation."

Also read | How Melania Trump and Barron found out about assassination attempt; tale of the ‘chart that saved’ ex-prez's life

The dramatic X teaser hopes to move the audience with an intense approach, captured in solemn black-and-white visuals. Melania Trump's rare social media appearance combines the message of her book with a montage of clips featuring her public-facing duties over the years as the former First Lady. The promo briefly also lends a blink-and-you-miss-it look at her shared moments with her husband, Donald Trump. The “Melania” memoir is also expected to share a glimpse of her old modelling career.

Despite the clip granting a view of Melania walking the path at various presidential events beside her husband, it's known that she's significantly cut down her present-day appearances at rallies and other campaign events. Her most recent major appearance was spotted at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. However, she again took a corner at the event, remaining mum about her husband's presidential bid.

Also read | After Biden accused Russia of poll intervention, Putin 'endorses' Kamala Harris

Melania Trump's memoir faces criticism ahead of release

Although the comments under the “Melania” teaser were largely in the former First Lady's favour, she previously endured heavy criticism for her “copycat” behaviour. Ahead of the promo's reveal, The Daily Beast questioned her book's packaging for mirroring the style of the 2020 fashion book Chanel Catwalk by French author Patrick Mauries.

In late August 2024, journalist Victoria Brownworth wrote on X, “Imagine that the lady who was furious she didn't get a Vogue cover as First Lady has a memoir with no photo of her on the cover like in every other memoir in history. It's a low-budget right-wing publisher, but still--couldn't Trump have sprung for a photo cover for his 3rd wife?”

On the other hand, someone else said, “But if they went for a photo cover, how could she plagiarize the Chanel cover?”

Watch the promo for Melania Trump's memoir

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.