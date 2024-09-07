Don Lemon makes urgent plea to Taylor Swift before elections; wants her to quickly endorse…

Don Lemon is urging Taylor Swift to make a game-changing political statement ahead of the upcoming election. The ousted CNN anchor is calling on the pop star, known for her unparalleled fanbase and massive youth influence, to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. Lemon predicts that Swift’s support could rally millions of young voters this November. Taylor Swift fans slam singer's statement on Vienna shows as ‘totally tone-deaf’ (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Don Lemon wants Taylor Swift to endorse Kamala Harris quickly

Political pundits and election analysts believe that with nearly 500 million followers across her platforms, Swift’s voice carries enough weight to potentially turn the election result upside down. However, she has remained mostly silent on politics in recent years, largely to avoid alienating her loyal ‘Swifties’—though she did break her silence in 2020.

'Taylor Swift needs to step forward. She's very influential. She can move an election,' Don Lemon told Daily Mail on Friday while strolling New York City streets.

“If she believes in women's reproductive rights and a woman's right to choose - and in democracy, I would say that Taylor Swift needs to come through. It would be a wasted opportunity if she does not use her platform for good,” he added.

Abortion a key battle in US 2024 elections

Since Kamala Harris took over as the Democratic frontrunner following Biden's exit, abortion access and reproductive rights have become central themes in her campaign. Meanwhile, Trump has adopted the stance that abortion policies should be decided by individual states, a position that has sparked tension with many conservatives who are pushing for nationwide restrictions on the procedure in his 2024 bid.

Opinion polls show that the majority of Americans support access to abortion. Trump's recent proposal to have the government or insurance companies cover the costs of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) has further complicated his presidential bid. His stance has faced pushback from anti-abortion and religious groups, who oppose IVF due to its use of embryos.

Taylor Swift's 2024 presidential endorsement

Everyone’s eagerly awaiting a few words from the "Cruel Summer" singer, who could seriously sway the election. Back in 2020, Taylor Swift backed the Biden-Harris campaign and made her feelings about the GOP nominee clear. After being “completely blindsided” by Trump’s 2016 victory, she vowed to “vote [him] out.”

'I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year's presidential election,' she said. 'Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs,” Swift said in a 2020 interview with V magazine.

The 14-time Grammy winner has yet to make her political leanings clear. However, weeks ago, an insider told The US Sun that she is expected to throw her support behind the Vice President turned presidential hopeful in the days leading up to the election.

“She will endorse Kamala Harris, and the announcement should be made soon, probably 4 to 6 weeks before Election Day,” the source mentioned. They further added, "Now that Harris is running for president, Taylor is even more excited about the possibility of having Kamala Harris being the next president of the United States of America.”