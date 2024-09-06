Putin's smirking ‘support’ to Kamala Harris baffles Donald Trump, boils White House: 'Don't know if I'm insulted or…'

Russian President Vladmir Putin recently made surprising comments about US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running as Democratic presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. The Kremlin leader not only asserted that Russia wants Harris to win the US elections, but also called incumbent President Joe Biden “our favourite.” Putin asserted on Thursday that he was “supporting” Kamala Harris in November election, making fun of her “infectious laugh,” which has been consistently targetted by Donald Trump.(AP)

While Putin's remarks baffled former US President Donald Trump, the White House expressed outrage over his smirking “support” to Harris ahead of November elections. It directed Putin to keep his nose out of the US elections.

Here's what exactly Putin stated about Harris and Biden

Speaking at a summit on Thursday, Putin asserted that he was “supporting” Harris, making fun of her “infectious laugh,” which has been consistently targetted by Trump.

The grinning Putin went on to say, “Our 'favorite,' if I may say so, was the incumbent President Mr. Biden.”

The fact that Harris “laughs so expressively and infectiously”, Putin stated, indicating that “everything is fine with her.” Taking a swipe at the US amid recent sanctions on Russia over election interference, the Russian President claimed Harris is “unlikely to impose more sanctions on Russia”.

Donald Trump and White House react after Putin's remarks

Following his grinning “support” of Harris, a White House official bluntly told Putin to stay out of the US elections.

Addressing the media at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok late on Thursday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, “The only people who should get to determine ... the next president of the United States are the American people.”

“A. Stop talking about our election, and B. Stop interfering in it,” he told Putin, adding that the US would “greatly appreciate” it.

Kirby emphasised that the Russian President “shouldn't be favoring anybody one way or another.”

Also Read: Kremlin accuses US of ‘blatant’ pressure on Russian media amid sanctions charges, vows retaliatory measures

Meanwhile, Trump seemed perplexed by Putin's remark.

On Thursday, Trump told a group of Wall Street and New York City officials, “I don't know if I'm insulted or he did me a favor,” in reference to Putin's economic proposals.

Proud of his unique bond with Putin, Trump asserted in May that the Kremlin leader would only release Wall Street Journal writer Evan Gershkovich if he won the November election.

“Vladimir Putin ... will do that for me, but not for anyone else,” the GOP leader claimed.

Reacting to his remarks, a spokesman for the Kremlin said, “Naturally, Putin has no contact with Donald Trump.”

Gershkovich was released last month following the months of negotiations between the Putin government and the Biden administration.

Kirby made his comments in response to the indictment of two Russia Today staff members on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to meddle in the US elections.