Donald Trump's ‘pungent body odour’ is ‘something to behold’, Republican claims

Earlier this week, former US Representative Adam Kinzinger made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and told former US President Donald Trump has a “pungent odour” that left many gagging. Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Economic Club of New York at Cipriani's on September 5, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

During the chat, Kimmel referenced a tweet Kinzinger had posted on December 16, 2023. The tweet goes like this: “I'm genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven't talked about the odor. It's truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can.”

What Trump smells like

Kimmel, never one to shy away from a quirky conversation, seized the opportunity to ask Kinzinger, “What did it smell like specifically?”. The former congressman replied, “So, if you take, like, armpits, ketchup, makeup, and a little butt, it's probably like that, all mixed up,” per Mirror US.

When Kimmel followed up by asking, “That's the Trump formula?” Kinzinger responded with, “A little bit of a pungent odor, I would say. You definitely wouldn't want to bottle it up and wear Trump cologne.”

He went on to explain that discussing Trump’s scent seemed to be somewhat taboo, especially among those in Trump’s inner circle. Kinzinger pointed out that many Republicans, especially with Trump being their presidential nominee for the upcoming 2024 election, are likely reluctant to mention the strong odor out of fear or loyalty. The ex-Congressman claimed that even from a distance of several feet, one could easily detect the distinctive mix of “body odor”, hair products, and makeup.

“He'd invite us all into the Oval Office all the time, and it's hard to avoid that,” Kinzinger recounted.

Kinzinger isn’t the first to comment on Trump’s scent. Comedian Kathy Griffin also mentioned the former president’s distinct smell last year. While sitting with Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, Griffin quipped, “It's like body odor with kind of like a scented makeup product. But you can smell the hair products even outdoors.”