Taylor Swift ‘snubs’ Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs game after Trump support; Fans fear ‘indirect endorsement'

At a recent Chiefs game, Taylor Swift appeared to distance herself from her NFL friend Brittany Mahomes, the wife of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This comes after the star wife’s vocal support for Donald Trump. The two enjoyed the 2024 NFL season kickoff with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Baltimore Ravens from separate suites, unlike the previous season when they were often inseparable. Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Taylor Swift did not sit with Britanny Mahomes at Chiefs game

On September 5, Taylor Swift made a stunning entrance at Arrowhead Stadium, sporting a denim-on-denim outfit paired with red thigh-high boots in support of her beau’s KC Chiefs. The 14-time Grammy winner, surrounded by security, arrived at her private suite for the NFL season opener. The pop star was seen alongside Kelce’s dad, Ed, while Brittany Mahomes was notably absent from any nearby seats.

Brittany was indeed at the season opener, posting on her Instagram stories from her suite. This was unusual, as the two had previously been frequently spotted together, celebrating Chiefs wins and enjoying the camera's attention. Outside the stadium, the duo also maintained a strong bond, with Brittany often seen socialising with Swift and her friends for shopping and parties.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife got some backlash for liking a post on Instagram from former President Donald Trump outlining his policy positions. This sparked an online debate, with many suggesting that Taylor Swift should avoid her game-day friend at the match.

Taylor's fans were quick to voice their concerns on social media, suggesting that her friendship with Brittany could be seen as an indirect endorsement of Trump. Many speculated that the singer wanted to distance herself from Mahomes until the controversy settled, which may explain why she ‘snubbed’ her at the game.

Brittany Mahomes vocal support for Donald Trump

Trump praised Brittany Mahomes, calling her “beautiful” and saying, “I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me.” He referenced the post in which he outlined how, under his leadership, the United States would tackle controversial issues, such as halting the "migrant invasion" and addressing the "migrant crime epidemic,” etc. “And the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” the Republican added.

While the Cruel Summer singer has not endorsed any presidential candidate for the 2024 election, her past statements indicate she strongly opposes former President Trump and even wanted to see him voted out in the previous election.

Trump went on to add on his Truth Social account, “With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM.” “What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!”

Brittany, who is currently pregnant with her third child, has since removed her like from the post. While Taylor hasn't publicly supported any candidate this year, she did back President Joe Biden in 2020. In her documentary Miss Americana, she was shown telling her family that she felt a responsibility to "be on the right side of history."